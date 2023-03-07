Prince Harry remembers his mother as he celebrates the Terrence Higgins Trust’s 40th anniversary

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, has celebrated The Terrence Higgins Trust on the charity’s 40th anniversary.

On Monday (6 March) he declared his work with the charity a continuation of his mother’s – Princess Diana – legacy.

“I’ve been involved with Terrence Higgins Trust for a number of years, and the fight to end this epidemic is a big piece of my mum’s legacy,” Harry wrote.

Prince Harry continued: “My mother grew up in a world where HIV was likely a death sentence.”

Today, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex has released a message in honour of 40 years of Terrence Higgins Trust.



The message appears in the catalogue for our flagship fundraising event, The Auction at Christie's, which takes place this evening. pic.twitter.com/Z3Mj7jsn0V — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) March 6, 2023

“Yet, in the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy, finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear.”

Harry continued: “While my mother did not live to see the success of today’s treatments, I feel immense pride in being able to continue her advocacy with you.”

Prince Harry’s letter also highlighted the ongoing goal to end new HIV transmissions by 2030. He also called on people to “do our part.”

“Though the last 40 years have shown significant progress, we cannot slow down now, we must finish the job,” Harry closed.

In 1987, Princess Diana opened Britain’s first Aids ward, at London Middlesex Hospital.

Additionally, she famously shook hands without gloves and hugged patients while visiting the hospital unit. Images were then broadcast around the world.

Diana stepped in and bravely changed the conversation when many demonsied the gay community. When so many people turned their backs on us, she was there showing love and compassion.

One simple act broke down a million barriers. With Diana joining the battle against HIV she gave people a champion. As such, she gave people hope when there was often very little.

For her groundbreaking activism Attitude awarded Princess Diana the Attitude Legacy Award in 2017. Prince Harry, her youngest son, collected the award on her behalf.