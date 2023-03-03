LGBTQ helpline Switchboard announce new free 0800 phone number

Switchboard, the LGBTQ helpline, has today announced that they are moving to a free 0800 phone number, making their service available to anyone who needs it.

Which is amazing news!

All of Switchboard’s volunteers identify as LGBTQ+ and are available 365 days a year, from 10am-10pm via phone at 0800 0119 100 and text message at switchboard.lgbt.

The service took its first call in 1974 and has had over 4 million conversations since.

“No caller will have to consider the cost”

“With the current cost-of-living crisis, it has never been more vital that the LGBTQ+ community can access the Switchboard service at no charge to them,” commented Stephanie Fuller, Switchboard CEO, in a statement.



“Moving the helpline to a free phone number ensures that no caller will have to consider the cost when deciding to make the decision to pick up the phone to call Switchboard.”

To celebrate the launch of the new 0800 number, Switchboard has collaborated on a narrative short film titled ‘The Call’, written, directed and produced by Jordan Rossi of Rankin Creative.

The dramatic short focuses on a troubled, nervous, prospective university student struggling with their sexuality. They call Switchboard for advice which sparks a journey of self-discovery across a series of phone calls to the service.

Adam Ali (Waterloo Road, Baba, Little America) plays the central character of Amir, who calls the Switchboard service. Adam is joined by David Ames (Holby City), Max Harwood (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) and Oliver Wickham (Wednesday).