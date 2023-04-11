Here’s how you can let your voice be heard on keeping the current definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act

Trans rights are under attack. Of that, there is no question. Here in the UK, legislation that would allow trans people to change their legal gender has been blocked.

Across the pond, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills are being introduced. Many specifically target access to trans healthcare, sports, and services.

It’s been an ongoing fight for a long time but that seems to be reaching new and horrifying heights now.

Recently, the UK’s human rights watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) responded to the UK Government’s Equalities Minister – the infamous Kemi Badenoch – regarding the definition of ‘sex’ as it stands in the 2010 Equality Act.

On Monday 3 April, the supposedly independent of government organisation, there to stand up for everyone’s human rights, issued new guidance that ‘sex’ should be defined in the Equality Act as ‘biological sex.’

While only a recommendation at this point – the UK government has clarified to Attitude that that is all it is right now as they review the EHRC’s response – it would see trans people being excluded from single-sex spaces, support groups, and more.

For example, the change in law would make it illegal for a trans woman to use a female bathroom, fitting room in a clothes store and could even mean they would be placed in a male ward in a hospital. The same would apply to trans men.

Following the EHRC’s guidance, a petition was set up calling for a commitment to not amend the Equality Act’s definition of sex.

As of Tuesday (11 April) more than 131,000 people have signed it. Having passed the 100,000 mark the petition will now be debated by Members of Parliament in the House of Commons.

Act now 👇https://t.co/vzwSHVzepC — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) April 6, 2023

In its response (dated 25 January 2023) the government has said: “This Government believes in individual liberty. There are processes with appropriate checks to allow for those who wish to legally change their gender. Changes to the Equality Act are not necessary.”

We strongly urge everyone to sign.

Attitude has always been there for the whole of the LGBTQ community. That position will not change. We will continue to use our voice to call for everyone to be protected as they have every right to be.

We hope you’ll join us.