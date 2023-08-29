The Bachelorette star Josh Seiter dies aged 36

It’s been confirmed that former The Bachelorette star, Josh Seiter, has died aged 36.

Seiter’s family confirmed his death via his Instagram page on Monday (28 August). A cause of death has not been confirmed.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the family’s statement read.

“As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being.

“While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

The statement also included helplines for anyone who was experiencing poor mental health.

Seiter came out as bisexual in June having previosuly identified as pansexual, according to Out.

In July Seiter told Pride about his adult-film career saying it had “been a dream of mine for a really long time.”

Having grown up in a Christian and conservative family he said the career was “never a reality.”

“However, now that I am out as a bisexual man, I intend to make up for lost time,” Seiter added.

In July 2021, Seiter discussed his mental health openly including that he had previously attempted to take his own life.

“I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?” he wrote on Instagram.

Seiter has also been candid about his journey with sobriety.

He last posted on Instagram on Thursday (24 August). He wrote: “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile” alongside a smiling selfie.

Need support? Call Samaritans on 116 123 from within UK or Republic of Ireland or email jo@samaritans.org.