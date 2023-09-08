Sunak proceeding with ‘extreme caution’ on plans to ban children from changing gender identity

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government is still considering a proposed ban on children changing their gender identity, according to reports.

The clarification follows a report in The Telegraph on Wednesday (7 September 2023) that the move was likely to be scrapped, or at least delayed until after the next General Election, to avoid exposing differences of opinion in the Conservative Party.

The publication added that draft guidance from Attorney General Victoria Prentis determined that a law was needed to ban so-called ‘social transitioning’, otherwise it would contravene the Equality Act.

“We recognise the need to do this as quickly as possible”

Responding to the reports, a spokesperson for Sunak said yesterday (as per The Guardian) that the government is proceeding with “extreme caution” on the matter, with additional time being taken to hear from experts.

The spokesperson furthermore told reporters: “We recognise the need to do this as quickly as possible, but more information is needed about the long-term implications of a child acting as though they are the opposite sex and we need to take care to understand how such action affects other children in the school or college. That’s why we’re taking this additional time.

“We’ve always said that this guidance will provide clarity so that parents have control, that children are kept safe, and that teachers have the appropriate information they need.”

A Whitehall source told The Telegraph: “The chances are it won’t be in the King’s Speech.”

The King’s Speech is the speech the King reads out in the Lords Chamber on the occasion of the State Opening of Parliament.

King Charles will make his first King’s Speech on 7 November 2023.

The source added: “We’re looking at all options to ensure we have clear and strong guidance that protects children and empowers parents and teachers.”

Whether a legislative ban or not, such guidance could conceivably prevent children from changing the names, pronouns and uniforms they use in schools. It could also prevent them from using the correct bathroom on school grounds.

“Encouraging, if true” – Ben Bradshaw

Responding to the news Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said on X: “Encouraging, if true, that Sunak will block culture warriors Braverman & Badenoch and ease Tory attacks on trans young people, having been warned their plans are illegal & would leave them on the wrong side of history,