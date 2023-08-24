Clapham stabbings: ‘Queer Night Pride’ to hold demonstration against attacks

A demonstration is to be held this weekend in response to the recent Clapham stabbings, with the organisation ‘Queer Night Pride’ “taking over the streets” of the south west London district.

Planned for Saturday 26 August, organisers say the protest is a way to show defiance and solidarity within the LGBTQ+ community. This follows the stabbings of two gay men outside Clapham’s Two Brewers venue earlier this month.

“Queer Night Pride is a display of strength from our community. We’re not going to hide away or turn in on ourselves. That’s what we’ve always had to do, whether that’s decriminalisation, or Section 28, or the AIDS genocide.

“We’ve always had to fight back collectively and fight back on the streets,” organisation member Dan Glass said in a news release.

“We won’t be confined to the safety of our homes, clubs and community spaces. We will express our gender identity in any way we damn please,” the organisation added.

The Met Police is still searching for a person of interest in the case. It shared CCTV images of “a man we want to identify” last week.

We have issued new images of a man we want to identify following a homophobic attack outside the Two Brewers in #Clapham.



Do you recognise him?



If you can help pls call 101 quote CAD7198/13Aug.



Read more 👇https://t.co/CqlCZrZpYW pic.twitter.com/wNPPFn5ZWl — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) August 16, 2023

Response to “massive rise in hate crimes”

Queer Night Pride added that the demonstration was also a response to “the massive rise in hate crimes” against LGBTQ+ people in the UK.

“I’m joining [the demonstration] because the horrific homophobic attack on two cis white gay men and the reporting is the tip of the iceberg on the transphobic, lesphobic, queer and homophobic attacks that take place on the most marginalised and vulnerable in the LGBTQ+ communities,” member Jack Ash said.

The march is due to begin at 8pm from outside Clapham Common Underground station this Saturday. It will pass the Two Brewers, before ending at the ARCH Clapham bar.

This will mark Queer Night Pride’s fourth London march. Last year, the group demonstrated outside Parliament Square, calling for equal rights for the queer community.

Queer Night Pride’s Facebook page and Instagram account contain the latest updates on the demonstration.