Delaware’s Sarah McBride launches bid to be first trans member of US Congress

Delaware state senator Sarah McBride has launched her bid to be in the US House of Representatives.

McBride is already making history as the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the United States.

Now, if successful, she would become the first trans person to be elected to federal office. The election is set to take place in November 2024.

I’m excited to share that I'm running for Congress!



In Delaware, we’ve proven that small states can do BIG things. It’s time to do it again. 🧵



— Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 26, 2023

The 32-year-old Democrat’s campaign video highlights her core message of making the “government work better for people”.

She also added that people deserve a representative “who sees them and who respects them.”

“This law is a good start, but government should do more to make it easier for people to raise a family,” she said. “So I’m running for Congress.”

McBride also took aim at political voices who are dividing society as footage of Florida governor Ron DeSantis and US House representative Majorie Taylor Greene are shown.

“Blocking out the noise and focusing on what actually matters isn’t easy. It takes guts and a backbone,” McBride said.

“I’m not running to be a trans member of Congress.”

“I am certainly cognizant of the uniqueness of my candidacy, of the uniqueness that my voice would bring to the halls of Congress,” McBride told Delaware Online.

She also added: “But ultimately, I’m not running to be a trans member of Congress.”

The statement references her state Senate campaign, where McBride shared she’s serving as a “senator who happens to be transgender.”

Instead, McBride notes she is focused on making progress on all of the issues that matter to Delawareans of every background.”

Furthermore, according to Delaware Online, McBride is the frontrunner to replace U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s seat.