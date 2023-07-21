Justin Fashanu mural unveiled in Norwich to honour late gay football player

A mural honoring Justin Fashanu has been unveiled on the side of a pub in Norwich, the home town of the late gay professional footballer.

The mural was commissioned by the Fat Cat and Canary pub’s landlord Christian Hodgkinson to replace a previous one of former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke.

We’re pleased to spotlight the new mural of #JustinFashanu on the wall of the Fat Cat and Canary pub.



Justin grew up in Norfolk and signed for Norwich in the 1970s. He was the first professional football player to come out as gay. 👟👟⚽https://t.co/YbdKAvTR9c#NorwichPride pic.twitter.com/j1CzXyI9gr — Norwich Pride 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@NorwichPride) July 21, 2023

“Fashanu means a lot to many people here in Norfolk,” Hodgkinson told BBC News. “As the first openly gay player, as well as being Black, he faced great adversity.”

Fashanu played for Norwich City from 1978-1981. He scored 40 goals in 103 matches for the club.

In 1990, he made headlines by coming out as gay in The Sun newspaper. For over 30 years, he remained England’s only publicly gay male professional footballer.

Fashanu faced rejection from his own brother John, who disowned him. The Black community also condemned his coming out. He endured homophobic abuse that hampered his career, before he took his own life in 1998.

Local legend

Fashanu, celebrated as a local legend, grew up in Norfolk. Norwich City fans, including LGBTQ+ supporters’ group Proud Canaries, have praised the mural.

“Fashanu’s mural is terrific and so timely,” Andy Reynolds of Proud Canaries told the BBC. “A kid walking by can see that no matter who you are or love, you can play for the Canaries.”

According to Hodgkinson, feedback on the mural has been resoundingly positive. “This is here to stay,” he said.

The network is also trying to raise £150,000 to build a statue of Fashunu close to Norfolk’s Canaries’ Carrow Road stadium.

“This statue will be an incredible tribute to Justin and his legacy. We hope it stands as a reminder and a beacon of hope to all who are fighting the struggles of diversity in not only football, but all areas of life,” Justin’s niece, the sports journalist Amal Fashanu, said.