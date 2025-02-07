Fiji rugby director fired after claiming women’s team has ‘gay problem’

Fiji Rugby Union director Laijipa Naulivou has been fired four days into the job after saying in an interview that the women’s national team had a “gay problem”.

“Those who played with me know that I do not condone being gay for women in rugby,” Naulivou is quoted in the Fiji Sun newspaper as saying.

“I always speak against it, and I know I’m very unpopular in that area with those who practise it,” she added.

In the interview, former women’s captain, Nauluvou also said she’d asked for a panel to be set up to select the team rather than “a person who practises lesbianism being up there and choosing her people,” reports the BBC.

“To me that is unethical and it’s not right,” she added, before claiming “this gay problem” was also a challenge facing European rugby teams.

“The Board determined that a firm stance was necessary”

A Fifi Rugby Union rep confirmed the termination in a statement on Wednesday (5 February 2025).

“While she had tendered her resignation, the Board determined that a firm stance was necessary to reinforce its commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of Fiji Rugby,” the statement said.

“FRU categorically rejects any form of discrimination.”

“Deeply troubling”

“Appalled” by the comments, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement director Nalini Singh said in a statement: “The notion that being gay is a ‘problem’ in women’s rugby is deeply troubling and perpetuates harmful stereotypes that have no place in modern sports or society.”

In the statement, Singh went on to add: “Rather than focusing your efforts on the sexuality of the players, you do your job and look for adequate funding and provide for the well-being of the women rugby players so that they don’t have to sleep on benches in front of airports and walk miles to their training.”