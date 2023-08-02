Vancouver Pride Guide with British Airways: A city of smiles and natural beauty

Unfolding against a stunning backdrop of mountains and water, the vibrant Vancouver Pride offers a kaleidoscope of colours, energy, and acceptance. From the spirited Pride Parade that winds through the downtown streets to the lively Pride Festival with its electrifying performances, Vancouver Pride offers an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in a city that embraces equality, love, and freedom all year round, while enjoying the famous warmth and hospitality of its people.

Along with our friends at British Airways, we’ve put together a Vancouver Pride guide featuring our picks from this year’s celebration.

Vancouver Pride Parade

(Image: Vancouver Pride Society)

Following a scaled-back couple of years, Vancouver’s Pride parade returns in its full glory with a new, lengthier route to make it more accessible for all. Be part of a riot of fabulousness as the LGBTQ+ community snakes through this friendly city along its breathtaking waterfront setting. You can expect a joyful and welcoming day with our North American cousins, as people of all ages and from all sorts of backgrounds celebrate a day of unity out in the streets of this buzzing metropolis.

VanPrideFest

VanPrideFest is the city’s main Pride party and promises fabulous performances (Image: Vancouver Pride Society)

Showcasing Vancouver’s thriving queer arts scene, this party promises a spectacular backdrop. Set against the glittering downtown Vancouver cityscape, the 2023 Pride Festival will unfold all weekend long at its new venue, Concord Pacific Place, a scenic waterfront locale. Headliners and local performers will rock the main stage with the North Shore mountains visible behind, while further entertainment will be found on a smaller community stage. Come and dance under sunny skies in this open-air venue, as rainbow and glitter intermix with the blue waters of the harbour.

Numbers Cabaret

Numbers Cabaret has a cute outdoor terrace area to enjoy the lively atmosphere from (Image: Numbers Cabaret)

Nestled in Vancouver’s vibrant Davie Village, Numbers Cabaret is an LGBTQ+ institution brimming with cheeky charm. This iconic nightspot has been a local gathering place for more than 30 years. With dazzling drag shows and pulsating DJ sets, Numbers attracts a lively crowd for unforgettable nights out. Enjoy rainbow-clad bartenders serving delicious cocktails, and share laughter with friends in the huge outdoor patio area. Although it’s a popular pre-clubbing spot, you could easily spend all night here.

Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours

What better way to learn a city’s history than by walking around it? (Image: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours)

The group’s Really Gay History Tour celebrates unsung LGBTQ+ heroes who changed Vancouver’s social fabric. On this two-hour walking tour, discover drag queens, activists, and clergy who fought stigma and discrimination over the years. You’ll also learn about early Pride parades, protests against police brutality, and more. Prepare to laugh and cry while gaining inspiration from pioneers who paved the way for today’s inclusive society – and for Pride itself. Led by an engaging guide, the tour brings Vancouver’s hidden queer history to life.

Trans March

The Trans March is significant for the city’s two-spirit community (Image: Vancouver Trans March)

The city’s annual Trans March celebrates gender diversity while advocating for trans rights, taking place this year on 4 August. Performances, art and community workshops also play a part. The day is particularly significant for the city’s two-spirit community, a term coined in Canada in the 1990s by the First Nations people to encompass those in their communities who carry both masculine and feminine spirits, and practise either of the gendered roles in their tribe’s traditional ceremonies.

Devonian Harbour Park Aids memorial

The Devonian Harbour Park is next to the much larger Stanley Park, offering a breathtaking view of the city (Image: Pixabay)

In 1985, a group secretly planted four cherry trees in Devonian Harbour Park in memory of four men who died of Aids-related illnesses. One of the first known Aids memorials in North America, its location was kept private to protect against vandalism during a time of fear and stigma. Decades later, the site was rediscovered and made public, with a plaque now explaining the memorial’s significance. The park is on the border of the much larger Stanley Park – complete your visit by soaking up the city’s natural surroundings on an enchanting afternoon hike.

Chichas in the Afternoon

Party in the sunshine among a friendly crowd at Chicas in the Afternoon (Image: Flygirl Productions)

This popular daytime celebration will be held at the Sheraton Wall Centre on 6 August. The iconic event promises fabulous music, cocktails, and euphoric energy. The diverse crowd reflects the welcoming spirit of Vancouver, where people of all identities are able to come together. And if you still have the energy after an afternoon of partying, the organiser’s Hershe Bar night will take over the city’s Red Room club afterwards.

Mary’s on Davie

Mary’s on Davie is like a classic American-style diner but far more fabulous (Image: Alison Bouiler)

Located in the heart of Vancouver’s LGBTQ+ quarter, this upscale take on a retro diner is the perfect spot to refuel as you explore the delights of the city. One of the must-dos on a trip to Canada is to try its sublime national dish poutine, which you’ll find on the (very ample) menu here. Mary’s also has a great selection of cocktails, including its famous Boozy Shakes, and a cute outdoor area in which to people-watch while you sip.

Ready to experience Vancouver Pride for yourself? Check out British Airways to explore flights and hotel packages now.