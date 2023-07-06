Hyatt Regency Lisbon: The ultimate luxurious city escape

Are you in search of the ultimate escape that combines luxury and relaxation within a lively city? Look no further than the stunning new Hyatt Regency Lisbon. Located just a short 15-minute taxi ride from the airport, in the charming district of Belém along the picturesque banks of the Tagus River, this chic and contemporary hotel guarantees a memorable stay. It’s the perfect choice for savvy travellers eager to explore Lisbon’s must-see cultural, gastronomic, and historic delights – not forgetting its excellent designer shops and bustling nightlife.

Contemporary accommodation

Immerse yourself in a world of opulence as you step into one of Hyatt Regency Lisbon’s beautifully designed guest rooms and suites. With 204 spacious, well-appointed, and exquisitely furnished rooms, you can expect a luxurious and comfortable stay.

The Hyatt Regency Lisbon features 204 stunningly opulent rooms (Image: Provided)

Each room showcases modern interiors and high-end finishes, drawing inspiration from the famous Portuguese Discoveries and the contemporary influences of Lisbon. Experience a sense of tranquillity with calming blues and oak wood blends, while some suites offer balcony views of the Tagus River. Seamlessly designed, every room provides the latest technology, in-room amenities, and high-speed internet access to ensure a seamless and connected experience.

Recreation and wellness

During your stay, take advantage of the world-class wellbeing concept offered at the on-site spa, managed by Europe’s leading wellness and luxury brand, ‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ indulge in a wide range of wellness activities and spa treatments tailored to meet your individual needs, creating a truly memorable and rejuvenating escape.

The hotel features a fully equipped gym, fitness studios and a range of wellness and spa options (Image: Provided)

Stay active with the state-of-the-art ACTIVE by Serenity facilities, including a fully equipped gym and two fitness studios for classes, featuring the latest Technogym equipment, perfect for maintaining your fitness routine while you’re away from home.

Gastronomic Delights

For those eager to explore Lisbon’s vibrant food and drink scene. Uncover Portugal’s unique gastronomic delights in the hotel’s restaurants and bars, including the grand-café style VISEVERSA restaurant and bar, where you can savour exquisite flavours in a spacious and stylish atmosphere.

Additionally, the casual and health-conscious eatery ZEST is perfect for those seeking a delicious bite to eat, and there’s also a rooftop barwith a backdrop of panoramic views of the River Tagus, perfect for enjoying a cocktail or two.

Discover Lisbon’s Charms

Nestled in the heart of Belém, Hyatt Regency Lisbon is the ultimate base for exploring the vibrant and bustling city. With convenient transport links, you can reach the city center in just 30 minutes, allowing you to immerse yourself in all that Lisbon has to offer. After a day of excitement and exploration, return to the hotel’s tranquil sanctuary, where relaxation and rejuvenation await.

Elevate your holiday experience at Hyatt Regency Lisbon, where luxury and relaxation meet in perfect harmony. Book your stay today and embark on a journey of unforgettable moments.