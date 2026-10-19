Cristine Bedfor, Málaga, hotel review: A vintage slice of Spanish heaven

Located in the heart of Málaga’s Old Town, Cristine Bedfor occupies a restored 1871 bourgeois townhouse designed by Spanish architect Gerónimo Cuervo at Calle Méndez Núñez 1. Tucked away in a buzzy maze of tapas restaurants, bars and shops selling all your holiday essentials, this magnificent four-storey boutique hotel is dressed in tradition, comfort and charm.

Each room has its own name and bespoke design, giving every stay a personality of its own. Ascending the marble spiral staircase to the third floor, I navigate the circus-tent-inspired striped curtain walls before opening the door to my home for the next two nights. Its name? The Duke. Rather fitting, I think.

The rooms

Cristine Bedfor, Málaga, rooms (Image: Arley Petrichor and Daniel Schäfer)

Greeted by a bed fit for a king and drowning in pillows, I’m told by the receptionist that, should the arrangement not quite be to my liking, three more pillow options are available. There was no need.

The lights switched on, albeit slightly flickery to begin with, and the terracotta shade of the walls casts a warmth that immediately feels like home. Two bedside tables, a full-length mirror beside my resting place, a wardrobe and a balcony adorned with shutters complete the room.

The en suite, decorated with gold brass, has everything one might need for a short getaway. The tasseled towels are also a charming touch.

The restaurant

Cristine’s Kitchen Málaga (Image: Daniel Schäfer)

Cristine’s Kitchen Málaga, the hotel’s restaurant, is equally as neat. Keeping in the same vein of tradition, the place is dimly lit by overhead lanterns, with each table decorated with a touch of greenery and a candle.

The menu, though slightly selective, is exquisite. The creamy Iberian ham croquettes with mint mayonnaise are a small bit of heaven and look almost too pretty to eat. With the Simmental entrecôte all sold out, I decide on the garlic Iberian pork shoulder, and I’m not disappointed. It hits all the right notes: salty, tender and flavoursome.

Washed down with a less traditionally Spanish Aperol Spritz, it makes for a rather satisfying end to the evening.

Breakfast doesn’t disappoint either. Served from 7.30am to 11am, a small but quaint buffet is on offer, loaded with pastries, cereals, yoghurts, cold meats and breads. For those after something hot, a menu of traditional breakfast options is also available, including toast with toppings of your choice, from eggs and avocado to bacon, sausages and Iberian ham. There’s also Cristine’s Benedicts (the hotel’s own twist on classic eggs Benedict) alongside a choice of two yoghurt bowls.

The surrounding area

Cristine Bedfor, Málaga (Image: Arley Petrichor and Daniel Schäfer)

Positioned in the heart of Málaga’s Old Town, there’s no shortage of history, culture and things to do. Just a five-minute walk from the Alcazaba, a medieval fortress overlooking the city and sea, you can take in sweeping views across Málaga and spot your next tourist attraction.

Málaga is also the birthplace of the late, famous artist Pablo Picasso, with his former home now open to the public. Visitors are welcomed to the Museo Casa Natal de Picasso, located at Plaza de la Merced, 15, where they can learn about his story and view some of his most well-known works.

Playa de la Malagueta offers the perfect spot for a relaxing afternoon by the sea, while a 10–15-minute coastal walk takes you to the Port of Málaga. Also known as Muelle Uno, the waterfront is packed with restaurants and bars, offering stellar views of the sea and cruise ships sailing in and out in their masses.

All in all, Cristine Bedfor offers a fantastic stay for a solo traveller looking for a weekend of culture, relaxation and a little reset. Comfortable, charming and not bad on the eye either, it’s a brilliant base with plenty to see and do – including a beach just a short distance away.