Brits are eyeing up haunted holidays and less ‘sex on the beach’ in 2027

Booking.com has unveiled its 2027 travel predictions, with Brits swapping beach breaks for haunted holidays and trips to fix their relationships.

Paranormal tourism could be on the rise, with 68 per cent of respondents saying they were interested in supernatural travel experiences, while 49 per cent said they would consider seeking contact with someone on the “other side”.

The findings are based on a Booking.com-commissioned survey of 2,017 UK respondents, conducted between July and August 2026, as part of a wider international study of 28,230 people.

Less “sex on the beach’ and more talking things through on sweaty hikes

Couples could also be using their 2027 holidays to work through relationship issues. More than half (51 per cent) said they would consider taking a trip to resolve arguments with their partner, while 78 per cent said at least one holiday activity helped them have difficult or honest conversations.

Instead of “sex on the beach”, as Booking.com humorously puts it, walking and hiking together came out on top as the most effective activities for getting couples talking.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of parents said they would be keen to travel without their children so they could spend more time – and money – on themselves. Finances are also influencing who makes the guest list, with 44 per cent of travellers saying they would reconsider whom to invite on holiday because of differences in spending habits.

Where to holiday in 2027

Booking.com has revealed 10 destinations to watch in 2027. These include Reims in France, Pescara in Italy, Sendai in Japan, Bratislava in Slovakia, Monterey in California and Christchurch in New Zealand.

LGBTQ+ travellers should research local laws before visiting, particularly in Slovakia. The country scored 25 per cent on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Map 2026, ranking 35th out of 49 European countries.