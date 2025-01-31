Discover Provincetown, America’s queerest seaside paradise

Looking for your new favourite LGBTQ+ holiday destination? The US town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, is where individuality thrives and freedom of expression reigns.

Nestled at the furthest reach of Cape Cod, 60 miles into the Atlantic, Provincetown sparkles with an energy all its own. This vibrant harbour town has long been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community, where freedom of expression flourishes against a backdrop of pristine beaches and artisan boutiques. What’s more, it’s just two hours from Boston and five hours from New York by car, while there’s also a fast ferry from Boston if you fancy taking the aquatic route.

Read on to discover why we think Provincetown should be at top of any LGBTQ+ traveller’s list.

Rich creative heritage

(Image: Provided)

Known affectionately as Ptown, this creative haven holds the distinction of being America’s oldest continuous art colony. Its winding streets house more than 50 galleries, anchored by the Provincetown Art Association and Museum (PAAM).

Accommodation for every taste

Ptown accommodation ranges from seaside cottages to boutique hotels, with over 80 distinct properties offering everything from cosy bed & breakfasts to luxury resorts. Whether you fancy a weekend escape or a month-long retreat, you’ll find your perfect perch by the sea.

Summer days – and nights

(Image: Provided)

Summer days unfold at their own pace here. Spend your morning at Race Point or Herring Cove beaches, before making your way to the iconic Tea Dance at The Boatslip – an essential Ptown experience if ever there was one.

Entertainment and nightlife

(Image: Provided)

As dusk approaches, the town transforms. Take in a show at The Provincetown Theater, then venture to Pilgrim House, The Crown & Anchor, Post Office Cabaret, Red Room, or the Art House for world-class drag performances. For a genuine local experience, visit the historic A-House Little Bar or The Old Colony, before joining the late-night gathering at Spiritus Pizza.

Shopping and dining

Commercial Street is the hub of Ptown shopping (Image: Provided)

Dining in Provincetown matches the town’s creative spirit, with each establishment offering its own distinctive atmosphere and signature dishes. Meanwhile, the shopping scene presents an eclectic mix of independent boutiques and artisan shops.

Year-round celebrations

(Image: Provided)

Ptown’s Provincetown’s events extend well beyond the summer season, featuring over 50 celebrations throughout the year. June brings Pride Weekend, Frolic (a five-day celebration for men of colour), and Womxn of Color Weekend. July hosts Girl Splash, Bear Week, and Family Week, while August culminates in the spectacular Carnival Week and its famously flamboyant parade.

Autumn welcomes TransWeek and Women’s Week, alongside celebrations of theatrical legends Tennessee Williams and Eugene O’Neill. The year concludes with the illumination of the Pilgrim Monument in November and the delightfully cheeky spectacle of Santas in swimwear during December’s Holly Folly Weekend.

Ptown is for everyone

(Image: Provided)

At its heart, Provincetown remains a haven of acceptance. Whether you’re seeking artistic inspiration, seaside tranquility, or simply a place to be entirely yourself, you’ll find your space here.

For additional details, visit Provincetown Tourism.