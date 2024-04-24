PEUGEOT named as new headline partner of the eighth annual Attitude Pride Awards

Attitude’s Pride Awards returns, celebrating everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers, for its eighth year this summer with a brand-new headline partnership with automotive brand PEUGEOT and an all-new host venue: Raffles London.

The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards turns the traditional awards show format on its head – celebrity guests are more often the presenters rather than honorees – and 10 inspirational winners are drawn from across Europe, where they’ve served tirelessly in the third sector, triumphed over adversity or proven themselves outstanding community role models.

Timed to land just ahead of the Pride in London celebrations at the end of Pride month, 2024’s PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards will see the new headline partner’s famous lion emblem proudly adorning the awards for the first time. Fitting, perhaps, since any gathering of lions forms a pride…

Marking a year-long media partnership with PEUGEOT

Better still, PEUGEOT’s arrival is not just for the ‘gay Christmas’ that is Pride season, but marks the advent of an innovative, year-long media partnership utilising multiple platforms: encompassing print, digital, social, video, live event and philanthropic charitable activations via authentic and compelling story-telling.

Says Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE: “The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards come from the heart: they exist to give a voice to the voiceless, to lend an ear to those unheard and to celebrate the very best of us. PEUGEOT’s commitment – part of a year-round programme of community engagement that includes a series of donations via the Attitude Magazine Foundation – is beyond exciting for us, and gives us the opportunity to take this event to the next level.”

Says PEUGEOT UK Managing Director Adam Wood: “PEUGEOT is all about pride. Not only pride in the vehicles we produce but pride in our ethics and actions too. Working with Attitude to shine a light on the tireless work of so many LGBTQ+ people allows us to support a fantastic community, show our pride, and celebrate our shared passions for creativity, innovation and self-expression.”

A call for nominations for the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024 will be announced shortly.