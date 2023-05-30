myGwork WorkPride 2023 festival to host 200 speakers on LGBTQ+ topics

Global LGBTQ+ professional networking platform myGwork is launching its WorkPride conference again this summer, which will see over 200 speakers discuss topics around the theme #WorkingWithPride.

The vibrant five-day digital conference will offer more than 50 sessions on LGBTQ+ workplace topics, in both English and Spanish. It will run between 19-23 June, with free registration.

WorkPride draws in a diverse global crowd. Attendees discuss strategies for creating workspaces that respect all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions. Despite an increase in workplace allyship and role models, myGwork’s recent surveys show persistent discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community across all working ages.

We will be hosting a global event called #WorkPride2023 this year! Sign up now for free and register for your favourite events at https://t.co/T6bvsZTj4L! #WorkingWithPride #WorkPride2023 #events pic.twitter.com/7TtGfyB6Z7 — myGwork – LGBTQ+ business community (@myGwork) May 9, 2023

An alarming 70% of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals reported experiencing discrimination at work. This rate is even higher for individuals with intersectional identities. Moreover, 8 out of 10 claim it’s harder for them to break the glass ceiling than straight cis-gender women. This led to 70% leaving their employer for not providing inclusive workplaces. These findings underline the urgent need for organisations to foster inclusive and fair workplaces to retain diverse talent.

Raising awareness of important issues

WorkPride 2023 aims to raise awareness of these issues. It offers panels and workshops on LGBTQ+ inclusion, intersectionality, wellbeing, allyship, career progression, and business opportunities. This year’s event will also feature ethnicity-specific panels to delve into different intersectional LGBTQ+ community needs and challenges.

myGwork co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert say the event is essential for those seeking to create inclusive workspaces. They invite LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, inclusive employers, and graduates eager to advance their careers to join the free event.

Sponsored by EY, RS Group, Booking.com, Danaher and State Street, WorkPride 2023 is a platform where differences are embraced and everyone is encouraged to define themselves in a respectful, inclusive, and equitable environment.

The event is free for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, allies and anyone who believes in workplace equality. MyGwork says WorkPride 2023 will provide a unique opportunity to share best practices and mingle with thousands of like-minded – yet diverse – people across the globe on LGBTQ+ inclusion matters.

For more information or to sign up, check out the myGwork website here.