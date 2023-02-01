myGwork launches new LGBTQ diversity, equality and inclusion academy 

myGwork, the largest global business platform for LGBTQ professionals, has launched the myGwork Academy to provide practical and relevant LGBTQ training and education that promises to create inclusive environments for all, to coincide with LGBT History Month.

The overall aim of LGBT History month is to promote equality, and raise awareness on advancing education on matters affecting the LGBTQ community. However, very few companies have the relevant education or training to do this effectively.

A recent LinkedIn poll, carried out by myGwork, revealed that 61% of employees said that their company doesn’t offer LGBTQ training or education. Results also show that employers are struggling to create inclusive workplaces because the majority of LGBTQ professionals (6 out of 10) continue to be discriminated against in their place of work or study.

The findings show that many LGBTQ professionals either return to the closet in the absence of supportive allies, or much worse, leave their jobs. In fact, myGwork’s survey revealed that two-thirds of LGBTQ Generation Z entering the workplace would actually leave their job if they felt they couldn’t be out at work.

“Providing activities to raise awareness and provide education during LGBTQ+ History Month is still key, but relevant and practical training offered throughout the year is more effective,” comments a myGwork spokesperson.

“Finding out what diverse groups, like the LGBTQ communities, need at work means having those difficult, emotive, yet very necessary conversations,” they added. “For example, most people at work want to be better allies, prevent discrimination and micro-aggressions, and ensure they are being inclusive through their everyday actions and words.

“Part of this requires helping leaders, managers and employees across the organisation develop a better understanding and awareness of marginalised communities and their needs. The new training from the myGwork Academy can help to achieve that. The Academy’s launch course, LGBTQ+ Allyship in the Workplace, helps by focusing on building an understanding of what it means to be LGBTQ+, the importance of allyship in the workplace and how this can be reflected in day-to-day actions. ”

Commenting on the launch of the myGwork Academy, Co-founders Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO) furthermore stated: “Training has always been a critical part of myGwork’s contribution to help create more inclusive workplaces. The launch of the myGwork Academy is a cornerstone of our strategy to evolve from our classic jobs board offering to becoming the world’s leading business community eco-system for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies and anyone who believes in workplace equality. Our latest innovative offering delivers much-needed relevant, yet highly practical LGBTQ+ education and training that works.”

Adding to their comments, myGwork’s Chief Strategy Officer Stephan Heinz, said: “Coming from a corporate world where I endured hours of e-learning that lacked elements to truly engage the user and drive behavioural change, we took it upon ourselves to create something truly unique – experiential learning that really makes the user feel like they are in a specific situation. This drives empathy, understanding and practical reactions – something so important for topics like inclusion and allyship. I am excited to see how our partners benefit from what we’ve built and the change this will drive across the world.”

For more information about the myGwork Academy and training modules, check out the website here. For a full copy of myGwork’s 2022 LGBTQ+ Gen Z Survey, contact press@mygwork.com.