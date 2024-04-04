I changed my hair colour five times in a year to see if gay men fancied me more – they didn’t, but it was still fun

“It’s cunty,” says a cool, stylish young bystander at Kitch Hair of my new hair colour: acid green.

“It’s… what?!” I reply, clutching pearls.

‘Cunty’, according to Urban Dictionary, means “very bad bitch-esque, very fierce.” A word I can’t imagine being used to describe me before. At least not without a ‘Y’ on the end. But today, it feels correct.

Now, I’ve tried home bleaching before. And naturally, I had a phase at 15 as a black-haired, Geri Halliwell-listening ‘goth’.

But beyond this, I’ve rarely wavered from my natural dull, mousey brown.

The writer with his natural brown hair The writer with pink hair The writer with Slimer from Ghostbusters-coloured hair

Then, one day, in the mirror of a lift with truly offensive lighting, I saw up my hairline at how fragile and finite each hair follicle was; how they cast little shadows across my scalp. “I’m not bald yet, but might be one day,” I thought. “Why not do something with it while I have it? Maybe it’ll make guys like me more…” Pathetic, I know. (Side note: I find baldness and hair loss attractive on others. But on me? Internalised ageism, homophobia, and femme-phobia mean I’m not ready for that.)

Off to Kitch I went: a queertastic salon and barbers in London’s Angel, famed for its star-studded clientele, gender neutral pricing, and pastel-hued, 1950s kitchen-inspired interiors.

From here, I flit from blonde to grey to pink to blue to Slimer from Ghostbusters green across one fittingly dramatic period of my life. The experience changes me, but not in ways I expect. For one, it eases my dentist-like fear of hairdressers.

Kitch boasts a never-ending soundtrack of Kylie and ABBA (Image: Provided) Kitch creators Scott Humphreys [left] and Luca Jones [right] (Image: Provided) Kitch uses Kevin Murphy products and colour (Image: Provided)

On my first visit to Kitch, I chinwag in hair foils with a former Attitude cover model and a former Drag Race competitor. And all to a never-ending soundtrack of Kylie and ABBA. It’s just that kind of place.

Chatting with strangers doesn’t come easily to me, but the friendly, talented staff here set the tone. A bubbly vibe rubs off on all who enter. Thus, across five visits and many complimentary beers, I put the world to rights with an array of girls, gays and theys – and find out, once and for all, if blondes have more fun.

Hair colour 1: Blonde

The top line is: as a bottle blonde, someone propositioned me on the Tube. This has never happened to me before. It’s not the love story it should have been (it later emerges he has a boyfriend, duh) but it’s a welcome confidence boost.

I love life as a blonde. But be warned: it’s hard work. While on a mini break in Mykonos, reality sets in. Going underwater in chlorine-ridden swimming pools? No chance. Sunbathing in searing heat with a still-raw scalp? Not possible. My colourist has achieved a work of white hot art, and I intend to preserve it at all costs. I resign myself to the shade, like a reptile in a wig.

Hair colour 2: Grey

My blonde era is short, as I want to try a natural grey look before my roots show. Think of it as shock treatment, as I already have flecks of grey in my Brillo pad beard. (And black, brown and copper. It’s chaos.)

I expect to have a visceral reaction to the shade – a soft, elegant silver by Kevin Murphy – but don’t. One friend becomes obsessed, and I mean obsessed with it, but otherwise, it goes largely unremarked on. Not that I expected a summit; it’s just curious comparing the muted response to the grey to, say, the compliments and insults generated by the green.

Am I suddenly invisible? Is this ageism? Or do I simply blend in with every East London wanker and his dad with off-grey hair? Big questions.

Hair colour 3: Pink

This was my personal favourite: a soft cotton candy, again a Kevin Murphy toner. (All products used by Kitch are “cruelty free, PPD free, sulfate-free, paraben-free using the finest natural ingredients available to ensure the range is the highest natural quality,” they say.) Like most pleasure in life, it is fleeting.

There’s a trade-off to subtle, pastelly finishes like this: toners are semi-permanent. If you suffer with a daily hair-washing complex like I do, they last five minutes. I was genuinely curious to see how the pink went down on the dating scene (read: the casual sex scene), but barely had chance to find out.

Does pink make the boys wink? Tragically, in my case, only in the mirror.

Hair colour 4: Blue (or possibly purple)

“Serving Annie Lennox” was one of the many beautifully intentioned comments I got when debuting my lilac pixie cut on Instagram.

Now, I love the Eurythmics frontwoman as much as the next self-respecting gay over 30. She is stunning. But do I want to look like her? No.

How ironic, then, that it wasn’t the pink that brought out my femme-shaming inner-saboteur, but the blue. Also ironic: despite being my least favourite colour, this was the one most warmly embraced by friends.

Hair colour 5: Green

“You OK mate?!” So says some rancid oike in Oxford Circus, to belly laughs from his posse. I’ll admit it. I look radioactive. But I like it! And so, it seems, do most people.

The difference between toner and hair dye is the latter can’t be ignored. I thus decide against fire engine red after my final consultation. (These chats, during which you peruse swatches and get the lowdown on aftercare, are key. Suffice to say, I stock up on sulphate-free shampoo, leave-in conditioners and intense masks for the entirety of my journey.)

Random old ladies strike up conversation with me about my hair in the street. People use it as an ice-breaker in clubs. But the best reaction, by far, is a little boy’s face when I swing by my local laundrette. He lights up, his grin uncontainable. It reminds me of how, as a child, you can’t wait to grow up as adulthood seems so much fun. Changing your hair, I realise, is a way to engage that inner-child.

As such, five months on, I’m back to my natural brown colour… but rocking a mullet. Stay cunty.

For more information about Kitch Hair, visit the official website.