Fitch Group’s Richard Jefferies on championing LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace

Classmates and colleagues taught Richard Jefferies a lot about empathy, and what it means to be an ally of action. As the emeritus global co-chair of the Fitch Pride Network at the Fitch Group, Richard believes relationships throughout his life have moved him to champion a more supportive environment for LGBTQ+ employees in the workplace.

Growing up, Richard had a close friend from boarding school who was bullied for being gay. Witnessing homophobic bullying, along with the openness of his parents (who were in a creative industry with many openly gay people), planted the seeds for the work Richard would spearhead later in his professional life.

Throughout his career, Richard encountered LGBTQ+ colleagues who felt the need to hide their identities. “One of my former managers was gay. He never really came out or talked about it during my time there; he hid this entire part of his life. It must have been exhausting and it wasn’t even that long ago.” Richard never wanted these kinds of experiences for anyone, making it his personal mission to facilitate more inclusive workplaces. So, when the opportunity arose to join Fitch’s Pride network, he jumped at the chance.

With an impressive background spanning technology, finance, and consulting, Richard’s unique skillset has proven invaluable in his work with Fitch Group, a leading, global financial information services provider focused on creating more efficient, transparent financial markets.

Originally a member of the network, Richard’s involvement quickly evolved. He soon found himself offered the role of EMEA Chair of the Fitch Pride Network. As someone who doesn’t identify as LGBTQ+, Richard was initially hesitant, worried that taking such a role would mean talking over voices within the community. Upon reassurance from his LGBTQ+ colleagues, who expressed confidence in his ability to stand for and represent the community, he proudly took on the task.

Under Richard’s leadership, the Fitch Pride Network has achieved remarkable success. In 2021, the team’s Stonewall submission earned them a silver award. In 2023, Fitch was awarded gold – a testament to the hard work and dedication of the network. “I was just hoping to get something, anything,” Richard remembers. “Then we got that silver award in 2021, and the gold for 2023, and it was all so amazing.”

Richard’s impact extends beyond the walls of Fitch Group. He recounts a poignant moment during a trip to their Tokyo office, where he witnessed the tangible impact of the Fitch Pride Network’s efforts.

“I was in the Tokyo office last year, and we were about to run a roundtable with a number of investors who came in, and then somebody walked in wearing one of our Pride lanyards. Nine months ago, I was sitting at my desk working out how many of these we needed to order, how many to put in the Tokyo box, and then I saw someone wearing it. It seems like such a small, simple thing, but in reality, it’s such a visible way to signal to everyone that we are a place that welcomes people. We are a place that accepts people for who they are.”

While Richard acknowledges the progression being made, he also recognises the long path to equality ahead, particularly in countries with more restrictive anti-LGBTQ+ laws and attitudes. This awareness has shaped Richard’s approach to the Fitch Pride Network, placing a strong emphasis on continuous education and open conversation. He has facilitated honest dialogues within the network, allowing members to both share their stories and ask the tough questions. This openness has brought about a deeper understanding among Fitch employees and serves as a powerful tool for Richard’s personal growth.

As Richard looks to the future, he remains steadfast in his commitment to driving positive change. He believes that sometimes the “little things can make the biggest difference”, such as simply using someone’s correct pronouns or creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ employees to be themselves.

He urges fellow LGBTQ+ allies to be vocal in their support, and to provide an environment built on understanding. It’s this attention to the small but impactful gestures that has earned Richard’s efforts the recognition of Stonewall, the respect and admiration of his colleagues, and the rightful label of an authentic ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

