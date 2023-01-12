Federico Casagrande on why joining Warner Bros. Discovery’s diversity and inclusion ERG was rewarding and inspiring 

“I want a world with opportunities for all regardless of differences, where diversity is valued and celebrated.” Federico Casagrande, Kids & Family Franchise Management Senior Manager at Warner Bros. Discovery, talks to myGwork about the importance of the company’s LGBTQ network, the personal challenges he faced throughout his career, and the essential role of diversity and inclusion at work.

Coming out was not a simple process for Federico. As many LGBTQ people have experienced, he went through many stages of denial, hiding his true identity from his friends and family. It wasn’t until he travelled to India that he started coming to terms with his authentic self through the help of therapy sessions and medication to aid his mental health. Eventually, he was able to come out to his loved ones and was pleasantly surprised to receive such a positive reaction.

Growing up in a conservative family who had never known any LGBTQ people, Federico felt full of gratitude for receiving love and support from both his friends and family. Now, he lives a confident and empowering life, dedicating his time to improving diversity and inclusion standards for others in his community. Federico’s work life has taken him on a journey where he has been able to overcome prejudice and stigma, bringing him to a place where he can vocally challenge workplace discrimination and be a part of creating a kinder world.

Federico Casagrande (Image: Provided)

Before he set his sights on improving representation and inclusion, Federico’s initial desire as a young student in Argentina was to explore the world. Having since completed work experience in India, the US, Ireland, Poland, Spain, New Zealand and many more countries before finally residing in Chile, it’s safe to say that he achieved this dream. Travelling to such a broad range of locations, he was able to succeed in many impressive roles, including within Walt Disney and Coca-Cola.

Since 2018, he has been a part of the Warner Bros. Discovery team, starting as Regional Marketing Manager and working his way up to Franchise Management for Latin America. On top of this, he was also incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to join the Warner Bros. Discovery diversity and inclusion employee resource group (ERG), which has been a rewarding and inspiring adventure. “Joining the Pride network is part of the steps I took to learn more about LGBTQ culture, be in touch with others and get to know their experiences and share mine with them.”

Beyond LGBTQ-focused inclusion, Warner Bros. Discovery also features several ERGs dedicated to encouraging diversity and inclusion in race, gender, disabilities and more. Initiatives are shared, and discussions are held regarding how their company can improve standards of inclusivity. In these groups, any updates or achievements are celebrated, with everyone involved fostering the same ultimate goal of creating an open workspace for employees. Though Federico is proud to play a role in these progressive groups, emphasising the value of learning, connecting, and sharing opportunities, he also envisions a future where such groups aren’t necessary.

“I want to see a future where diversity and inclusion are so natural that they are not an issue that has to be taken care of,” Federico says. “I want a world with opportunities for all, regardless of differences, where diversity is valued and celebrated. I don’t want to see anyone going through the same horrible process I went through to come out.”

With thousands of voices just like Federico standing up for inclusion and promoting diversity every day, this ideal future is entirely possible – but not without fighting for it first. Workplace discrimination against LGBTQ employees is still rampant across the globe, impacting millions of employees’ ability to work with the confidence and self-assurance they deserve. Federico knows this first-hand, having had too many moments in his life when he was made to feel judged, even in subtle, almost imperceptible ways.

“Some of the most difficult things were the looks that people gave me at meetings or when I was presenting. I have always been super outgoing, but after having all those judgmental looks, I developed a fear of public speaking. Nowadays, I am still working to overcome that phobia.”

Beyond this, he has also had moments where he felt he was considered less senior due to stereotypes about his identity. He explains that encouraging equal respect and calling out any negative stereotyping or behaviour is imperative for allyship in the workplace and wider society.

Although Federico recognises the long journey ahead in achieving true equality, he is empowered by the knowledge that he is now a part of creating that change. “I believe we have a long way to go, particularly in South American countries where there are many things that still could be improved, and I want to be part of that process.”

Despite these initial setbacks in confidence, Warner Bros. Discovery’s work in maintaining inclusion and fair treatment has allowed Federico to feel comfortable coming to work and being his authentic self. He now dedicates his focus to making sure other people don’t experience the same disadvantages as him, working to create an open space for employees to show up wholly as themselves.

“Perhaps my experience can help those people who are debating whether to come out. I do not doubt that those who feel accepted, and comfortable being who they really are, can give the best of themselves and therefore achieve their maximum performance.

“All people must be treated with respect and have the same rights and opportunities. If you believe that you are not being treated as you expect, speak up, express, take action that together we can work and contribute our grain of sand to building environments where each person feels included in a genuine way.”

