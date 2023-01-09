Courtney Act shares her top Sydney tips ahead of WorldPride 2023

WorldPride 2023 is coming to Sydney, and we couldn’t be more excited for the sojourn Down Under for a week-long celebration of the global queer community.

Sydney will become the first city in the Southern Hemisphere to host the WorldPride festivities, incorporating the much-beloved annual Sydney Mardi Gras which takes over the city each February.

To get us in the mood, we spoke with one of our favourite Sydney-siders, Courtney Act, to find out a bit more about the city and why she’s so excited for WorldPride to make its Australian debut.

What’s the best thing about nightlife in Sydney?

For a long time there, Sydney nightlife had suffered due to lockout laws and then COVID. But I’m proud to say that much like Beyonce and her latest album, Sydney nightlife is having a renaissance. There are so many fun venues. You’ve got your capital ‘G’ gay stuff, but then there’s heaps of cool queer staff, local bars, different parties, and at Sydney WorldPride, the nightlife will be off the hook. They’re shutting down the streets and having street festivals. There’s so many events. There’s obviously the opening ceremony, but [also] the party in The Domain, the Bondi Beach Party. And if you’re overseas and you haven’t got tickets, and you see it sold out, don’t worry, because there’s still a chance to get some. If you book through the Sydney WorldPride travel partners, they have got ticket allocation still.

Sydney Mardi Gras Parade (Image: Jeffrey Feng)

Related: 8 unmissable events taking place at Sydney WorldPride 2023

What’s your favourite place to go out?

I mean, the Beresford on Sundays is an institution. I’m slightly reluctant to tell you my favourite place to go out because it’s just perfect the way that it is. And I don’t want to upset its queer ecology. But the bearded Tit in Redfern is my favourite queer bar. It’s like a little home bar and it’s just gorgeous. Everyone who goes there and works there is wonderful.

Is there a common misconception you hear about the LGBT scene in Sydney?

I do hear that it can be clique-y, but I find there are so many different scenes. There’s so many different places. There’s Mince Balls and Heaps Gay parties and the Red Rattler and lots of really cool places to hang out. Universal, Stonewall, Palms, the Oxford there’s so much going on in Sydney and there’s going to be so many parties and so many international visitors and interstate visitors.

Image: Juliette F on Unsplash

Related: Exploring Sydney ahead of WorldPride 2023

Why is Sydney the best place to host World pride?

In February, when Sydney Pride is on, it is horrible and cold in a lot of parts of the world. Not all of them. But certainly, you know, in North America, in the UK and Europe, it’s cold. So it is the perfect excuse to get away to some Sydney sunshine, some Bondi Beach bathing and have a little summer-cation. Also, our proximity to Asia Pacific is really important because there are so many human rights issues in many of our Pacific nations with regard to LGBTQ identity. And so this is a great opportunity to shine a light on those and also to welcome people from those nations – somewhere to celebrate and to be politically active during that time.

Sydney Mardi Gras Parade (Image: Rocket Weijers)

What’s your craziest Mardi Gras memory?

No, I won’t be telling you that. But I will tell you the memories that I’ve made at Mardi Gras are some of my most favourite. I remember the years by what I wore to Mardi Gras that year. The year that I wore the White Mohawk was one of my most fun. I mean, that was the year that Cher performed. There was the year Kylie performed. There was a year that Sam Smith performed. Seeing the shows is amazing but just dancing on the dance floor and seeing so many friendly fun faces that you don’t always get to see everyone comes out for Mardi Gras.

Where can you find the best late-night eats in Sydney?

That is a good question. I didn’t know if I know the answer to that. Usually we just stumble down Oxford Street and you can choose from a kebab or a burger or a burrito. Or then there’s the fast food joints and Kings Cross. A lot of the gays have to stumble past those on their way home and wake up surrounded by empty McDonald’s bags and the feeling of regret.

For all the information on how to get your tickets to Sydney WorldPride 2023, click here.