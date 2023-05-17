GSK VP discusses lack of visible LGBTQ+ leaders and importance of workplace authenticity

GSK exec Jorge Cabestany has lived many lives. He’s travelled and lived across the globe while steadily working his way up to the top of the career ladder. He started from humble beginnings, in a small suburb of Mexico City. Today, the suburb itself has been engulfed by the city. But back then, it was considered provincial. He describes his childhood as the “classic suburban life,” complete with a dog. Jorge attended a school just around the corner.

When Jorge turned 15, he stepped outside of this suburban bubble for the first time. Attending high school in a large institution, his life started to change. He began to learn about different people and opinions for the first time. Jorge’s world was opened even wider when his father started studying a master’s in baking in the US. “Yes, that is a real thing,” Jorge laughs. This led him to spending a semester with all his family in Kansas.

It was this time in Kansas that led Jorge to seek out a similar experience at university. There, he was able to spend almost six months in Nebraska. He also started taking on extra-curricular projects, including coordinating radio programmes with audiences in the thousands. This gave him a taste of what he could achieve if he put his mind to it. He also unexpectedly realised how much he enjoyed these projects.

Jorge Cabestany believes that LGBTQ+ visibility in the workplace can unlock people’s full potential (Image: Provided)

“Those experiences really helped shape who I am today. I understood people, including me being a Mexican teenager in the US, could behave, look and express differently, which helped me embrace diversity from very early in my life.”

Through these experiences, Jorge’s worldview grew and expanded. However, even if there was in many ways visible diversity, Jorge still felt he had to fit into a heteronormative mould to fully realise himself. Especially as stereotypes – particularly American ones such as ‘the jock and the cheerleader’ – were ever-present.

“There are wonderful different ways of living”

“I believe this pushed me a bit deeper into the closet, even if in a subconscious way. It made my vision of LGBTQ+ diversity at best, short-sighted. It took me a while to see this community existed and it felt very difficult to be part of it at the beginning. If I could talk to my 15-year-old self, I would encourage him to follow what his heart was telling him, that there are wonderful, different ways of living and to be quick to embrace this as fast as he can.”

Entering the professional world, Jorge’s career led him to live in Chile and Venezuela. He worked with leading brands, before coming back to Mexico where his journey with GSK began. This was a turning point in his career, both changing roles and changing perspectives.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at the beginning of my career to come out in the workplace at all. So, all that time, I was not out. It was very difficult because I couldn’t be myself.”

Having never been open about his identity in the workplace, Jorge realised he could never fulfil his potential if he wasn’t showing up fully as himself. Just a couple of years after joining GSK, he was presented with the opportunity to relocate to Italy. There, he became the CFO of the group. The visible commitment across the company to LGBTQ+ inclusion, along with starting fresh in a new country, helped Jorge finally decide to show up as a gay man, and a leader, from day one.

“GSK has always been very intentional about equality for everybody and encouraging employees to be themselves. Emma, our CEO, and the rest of the executive team are very visible with their commitment to inclusion and diversity,” Jorge says, explaining why he felt he was able to come out for the first time in the workplace.

“The only way to be me is to be out in the workplace”

Speaking to Jorge now, you can no longer see this hidden version of him. Now, he is steadfast in his commitment to be visible as who he is.

“If I cannot be the real me in the workplace, that means I need to spend time and energy to create a parallel version of myself. And this version will not be as confident or impactful at driving results. As my responsibilities grew, I realised that I just don’t have the time to be managing this different version of myself. For me to be able to do what I want to do and enjoy it at the same time, it’s very important for me to be me, and the only way that I can do that is by being out in the workplace.”

There’s another part to why Jorge is now so adamant about bringing who he is to his professional life. When he started his career – and growing up in Kansas and Nebraska – there was a glaring lack of LGBTQ+ leader representation. Looking back, he can see how encouraging it would have been to see an openly LGBTQ+ senior leader that has been successful without compromising on who they are.

“It’s very important for me to help others to feel comfortable with their own selves and to pursue their aspirations, being fully authentic to who they are. It is normally younger people who approach me, but I want everybody to know that you do not need to sacrifice who you are and change yourself to pursue your aspirations.”

Visible LGBTQ+ leaders ‘vital’ in creating inclusivity

This led Jorge to become involved in Spectrum, GSK’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group. There, he created a leadership programme tailored to the LGBTQ+ community. Jorge is aware that there are still so few visible LGBTQ+ senior leaders across the sector, as well as how vital they are in creating an inclusive workplace. With this in mind, the programme aims to expand the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders.

Jorge Cabestany could never be open about his sexuality in the beginning of his career. (Image: Provided)

“We all tend to divide our view of ourselves into the ‘professional me,’ and the ‘personal me,’ but we tend to forget that we are only one person. So, in this programme, I wanted to bring these two together, showcasing how our experience as LGBTQ+ people can add to our leadership skills.”

This programme exemplifies that LGBTQ+ people make successful leaders, not despite their identity but because of it. Jorge explains that the majority of LGBTQ+ people must navigate coming out. He sees as one of the most difficult and courageous things a person can do. So, he wants to see people tap into this power and apply it to all aspects of their life.

“We tend to believe that we are a minority, and therefore we do not compete in the same league,” he says. “We do. It’s just a matter of embracing our diversity and concentrating on being successful and achieving our goals.”

LGBTQ+ allies just as important in workplace

It is not just the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders Jorge wants to inspire. He hopes to see more current senior leaders standing up too. LGBTQ+ senior leaders can inspire and pave the way for others. Also, visible allies to the LGBTQ+ community are just as vital, as they hold the power to bring attention to the challenges LGBTQ+ people in the workplace face.

“I would like to see much more activism from senior leaders on LGBTQ+ rights. I am only one person, but the more people that speak up, the more this world can improve and change.”

The inclusive environment cultivated at GSK provided Jorge with the haven he needed to focus on his career and objectives. This has made him not only drive business results, but has had an avalanching effect on the strength of employees across GSK. Using this platform, he feels confident he’s helping coach the next generation of leaders to also be their best selves. Now living in the UK, and with a network of contacts from across the world who all know he is gay, Jorge no longer needs to come out.

“GSK gave me a place where I felt safe enough to just be me everywhere, and that was a significant change. With all the successes and highlights from my career, being able to be myself would be at the top of the list.

“The last thing I want to remind people is that the power of being yourself resides in you. By allowing society, the workplace, your friends, or your family, to dictate what you can or cannot do is giving them more importance than you are giving yourself – and you are the most important person in the world to you.”

