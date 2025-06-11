We are hiring a Fashion Editor to lead the fashion and lifestyle department for Attitude magazine and Rolling Stone UK

Leading independent magazine house Stream Publishing produces Attitude magazine and Rolling Stone UK. We are recruiting an enthusiastic, energised and connected UK-based Fashion Editor to lead the fashion and lifestyle department for two truly iconic media brands.

Attitude is the world’s most popular LGBTQ+ media brand, spanning print, digital, online, social, video, and live events. Rolling Stone UK is the UK and Ireland edition of the world-famous music, film and TV brand, published in the UK since September 2021.

You should be adaptable, brimming with ideas and industry connections, and somebody who thrives under pressure, particularly when working towards tight deadlines. You will have new ideas of how to deliver editorial excellence and, in turn, drive commercial revenue.

The role

Represent the fashion/lifestyle editorial and commercial department for Stream Publishing and its brands, including but not limited to Attitude and Rolling Stone UK.

Curate and write copy for the style pages in the print editions of Attitude and Rolling Stone UK.

Deliver two online stories for Attitude and Rolling Stone UK per week.

Liaise with the sales team and brands/clients to deliver commercial campaigns.

Lead on styling for cover shoots across Attitude and Rolling Stone UK, main fashion shoots in Attitude, and commercial fashion/lifestyle shoots.

Work with the Editor in Chief and Senior Art Editor to source photographers for shoots.

Lead on shoot creative and create mood boards.

Book and manage grooming, makeup artists, hair stylists and other creatives for shoots and events.

Attend shoots to lead on styling/glam.

Style talent for Attitude and Rolling Stone UK events, when required.

Manage the fashion budget.

Who we’re looking for

The ideal candidate will have:

Five years’ experience in a leading fashion role at a well-known media or publishing brand

Awareness of current trends in fashion, music, film, TV, and culture

A strong understanding of the LGBTQ+ community

A working knowledge of SEO, including how to structure articles, write headlines, and optimise content for search visibility

Proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads)

Knowledge of WordPress, Google Analytics 4, Apple News, HTML/CSS, Outlook 365, Slack, and Teams would be beneficial

Experience capturing on-camera content is a plus

Location, salary & benefits

Salary dependent on experience with an uplift following successful completion of a six-month probationary period

Benefits include a company pension scheme and 25 days' annual leave (plus bank holidays)

Based in Surrey (RH7 6PB) on a rural business park with stunning countryside views, 45 mins by train from Clapham Junction/Victoria to Dormans/Lingfield stations

Dog-friendly office 🐶

🐶 Staff socials and a fun, friendly team

How to apply