Attitude Magazine Foundation scholarship ‘means I am seen and recognised,’ students say

The Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) has continued to offer scholarships to six students at the University of Hull, with students this year sharing with Attitude what the grant means to them.

The AMF’s LGBTQ+ scholarship was launched last year alongside the university to support the LGBTQ+ community, with 12 students now awarded a financial grant. Each qualifying student receives £1,000, to support their studies however they see fit.

Master’s student Ellis, 19, says the grant “means I am seen and recognised – and not only that, supported.” The physics student said she plans to use the money to pay for her “beast” of a laptop to help her studies.

The grant “means I am seen and recognised,” Ellis says (Image: Provided)

“I’ll be able to run physics simulations on it, code, and take notes with it during lectures, which will all greatly better my university experience,” Ellis told us.

“I won’t be as stressed and can focus on my studies and hobbies”

Student Ruby, 18, says she will use the money “for travel and societies.

“The grant means more financial security and an ability to pursue things I want to do without the stress about money. This means I won’t be as stressed and can focus on my studies and hobbies.”

Game design student Em, 18, says receiving the grant “makes me feel like the struggle I’ve been through has been recognised.”

Em says the grant “makes me feel like the struggle I’ve been through has been recognised.” (Image: Provided)

She explained that it’s of particular help to the trans community, “who could not socially transition at home now have the freedom of university to dress and act how they please, and the support to help them do so.”

Another student added that the grant helps them feel secure amid “a concerted push by politicians and media to smear and demonise transgender people like myself for short-term gain.”

Jonathan Greenwood, trusts and foundations manager at the University of Hull, said: “We are delighted to have The Attitude Magazine Foundation’s support to continue this ground-breaking initiative.

“The University of Hull is proud to be an inclusive and welcoming space for students from all walks of life. We have a thriving LGBTQ+ community and it is heart-warming to see our students succeed while expressing their authentic selves.”

