Attitude is seeking an Account Manager
The UK and Europe’s best-selling gay magazine and the world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand is hiring an Account Manager
Attitude is the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand (across print, digital, online, social, video and live events) and the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe.
We are based mid-way between London and Brighton (40 minutes from London Victoria by train) in a cool converted barn with a) countryside views b) air conditioning and c) a bar. Any or all maybe important to you.
We are recruiting a full-time Account Manager to sell media space across print, online and social, as well as sponsorship and table sales for events, including the market-leading Attitude Awards.
You’ll manage and develop a portfolio of existing clients but will be expected to drive revenues from new business, too, as Attitude adds further to a roster that already includes household names the like of Virgin Atlantic, Jaguar, Unilever, Netflix, Superdrug, Spotify, DS Automobiles, United Airlines, M&S and many more.
Here’s the low-down:
Job Title: Account Manager
Level: Mid-level
Salary: £25-£30k basic + Commission
Experience required: A minimum of 2-3 years media sales experience in B2C or B2B.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Manage a portfolio of accounts for a multi-platform sale across print, online, social, video and events.
- Developing key relationships with existing clients/agencies and potential new clients/agencies, including attending lunches and events various.
- Using CRM software to record client contact, sales and build a pipeline of prospects.
- Attending client meetings.
- Delivering sales presentations.
- Achieving sales targets.
- Creating commercial partnership pitches with the wider team to win new campaigns and strengthen existing ones.
- Producing end-of-campaign round-up documents/presentations.
- Provide weekly sales report.
Requirements:
- Business, marketing, or similar degree preferable.
- Proven experience in a media sales position of at least 2-3 years.
- Knowledge of CRM software and MS Office.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Strong negotiation skills.
- Knowledge of sales metrics.
- Great team working skills.
- Proficient in Google Analytics, various social media platforms and other publishing software.
HOW TO APPLY: Please send a CV and cover letter to jobs[@]streampublishing.net.
Deadline for applications: 5pm, Monday 31 January 2023.