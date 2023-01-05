Attitude is seeking an Account Manager

Attitude is the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand (across print, digital, online, social, video and live events) and the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe.

We are based mid-way between London and Brighton (40 minutes from London Victoria by train) in a cool converted barn with a) countryside views b) air conditioning and c) a bar. Any or all maybe important to you.

We are recruiting a full-time Account Manager to sell media space across print, online and social, as well as sponsorship and table sales for events, including the market-leading Attitude Awards.

You’ll manage and develop a portfolio of existing clients but will be expected to drive revenues from new business, too, as Attitude adds further to a roster that already includes household names the like of Virgin Atlantic, Jaguar, Unilever, Netflix, Superdrug, Spotify, DS Automobiles, United Airlines, M&S and many more.

Here’s the low-down:

Job Title: Account Manager

Level: Mid-level

Salary: £25-£30k basic + Commission



Experience required: A minimum of 2-3 years media sales experience in B2C or B2B.

Duties and responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of accounts for a multi-platform sale across print, online, social, video and events.

Developing key relationships with existing clients/agencies and potential new clients/agencies, including attending lunches and events various.

Using CRM software to record client contact, sales and build a pipeline of prospects.

Attending client meetings.

Delivering sales presentations.

Achieving sales targets.

Creating commercial partnership pitches with the wider team to win new campaigns and strengthen existing ones.

Producing end-of-campaign round-up documents/presentations.

Provide weekly sales report.

Requirements:

Business, marketing, or similar degree preferable.

Proven experience in a media sales position of at least 2-3 years.

Knowledge of CRM software and MS Office.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong presentation skills.

Strong negotiation skills.

Knowledge of sales metrics.

Great team working skills.

Proficient in Google Analytics, various social media platforms and other publishing software.

HOW TO APPLY: Please send a CV and cover letter to jobs[@]streampublishing.net.

Deadline for applications: 5pm, Monday 31 January 2023.