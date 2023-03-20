XX + XY Review: ‘A moving meditation on what constitutes your identity’

Director Soh-Yoon Lee’s XX + XY is one of a number of films showing at the BFI Flare LGBTQIA+ Film Festival that focuses on intersex identities.

The South Korean coming-of-age film takes a refreshingly playful tone as Jay, who is intersex or ‘XX + XY’ as they navigate all the typical teenage things like hormones and awkward crushes.

Jay joins a new school already attended by their best friend, the charismatic diva, Sera. Jay also meets the handsome Wooram who feels an attraction to Jay.

Jay’s intersex-ness is known only to her parents – a female obstetrician and her gay husband and his partner/’Uncle’ – and Sera. But everyone in the school assumes they’re male. Jay never categorically says anything about gender, highlighted during the film’s emotional climax.

As a result, Wooram is confused and wonders if he might be gay. Failing to get aroused by either gay or straight porn further complicates things. It all leads to some farcical comedy moments with on-point delivery by all.

Hyun-Ho Ahn as Jay in XX + XY (Image: Provided)

Similarly, Sera begins to see her old friend in a new light. Pushed by her friends, who have taken quite a liking to Jay, she decides to pursue a romantic relationship. Sera leads when it comes to the film’s comedy with her brash and take-no-prisoners attitude. A sequence where she and Jay attempt to buy condoms had people cackling at BFI Flare.

All three enter a complicated love triangle as they each explore their own identities in different ways.

All the while a mysterious techie learns of Jay’s intersex identity and seeks to ‘out’ them to their embarrassment.

“I’m frustrated I’m always one step behind”

Soh-Yoon Lee manages to capture the relatable awkwardness of the teenage years perfectly. Staying light-hearted for most of the film’s two-hour-plus runtime XX + XY takes a predictably emotional turn in the last act when everything is laid out for all to see.

Everyone shines in these dramatic moments that are given the time and space to breathe before they are resolved. Despite being set against conservative attitudes in South Korea, which are highlighted, the film opts for a happy ending that is sure to bring a tear to the eye at least as Jay explains they’ve only ever seen their classmates for their virtues, not their genders.

The film is a moving meditation on what constitutes your identity. Jay spends most of the film being pushed to choose between living as a male or female and struggles to figure out the answer.

Along the way, whether who they fancy will determine that is just one question pondered. “I’m frustrated I’m always one step behind,” Jay remarks before later bravely concluding: “I am Jay,” and that that is enough.

XX + XY balances delightful comedy and a playful tone with a serious story and core message that we are best defined by who we are internally and how we act, not by our sexual characteristics.

