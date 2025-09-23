Troye Sivan talks new music and wanting to tour again with Charli xcx: ‘I’m surprised by what I’m making’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Troye Sivan is deep in the studio working on his next era – and even he is surprised by how it’s taking shape.

The Australian artist, who has just been in London recording new music, spoke to Attitude on behalf of Smirnoff – revealing the process has been “really exciting” and unpredictable.

“Every day that I’m in the studio, I’m learning more about what the album is going to be. I want to keep it a little bit closer for a bit longer,” Sivan says. “I don’t want to say too much because it’s been such a dynamic process. Who knows, maybe tomorrow it’ll be a totally different thing.

“I feel very excited by what I’m making, but I feel really kind of, sort of surprised, I think, also at what I’m making.”

The 30-year-old, whose 2023 record Something to Give Each Other earned critical acclaim for its joyful and unabashed celebration of queer love, adds that outside noise, including past censorship of his videos, hasn’t influenced his creative process at all. His visuals for hit singles ‘Rush’ and ‘Got Me Started’ faced controversy and were censored in conservative regions like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for challenging cultural norms.

But, thankfully, Sivan explains, “It doesn’t actually really influence, like, it doesn’t really enter the creative or the… yeah, it doesn’t at all, really. It just goes to show that we have such a long way to go and so much to work on.”

His London trip wasn’t all about the studio. He accidentally stumbled into an impromptu London Fashion Week appearance, just days ago.

Recalling the experience, Sivan laughs about finding himself at The London Standard’s AKI party, a room filled with fashion royalty including Naomi Campbell and Edward Enninful.

Troye Sivan for Smirnoff (Image: Supplied) Troye Sivan for Smirnoff (Image: Supplied)

“That was so random,” he recalls from Los Angeles. “I was with Jodie Harsh, just having drinks, and she was like, ‘I’m going to go DJ.’ All of a sudden, I was at this event. I wasn’t dressed for it, I wasn’t prepared.’

“Luckily, I was wearing a cute Prada shirt,” he quips. “Just, like, I walked in and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t, I’m at Fashion Week.’ I didn’t even know it was Fashion Week! I was there making some music.”

And it’s not the first time this has happened, either. “Same thing happened when I walked into the J.W. Anderson store just to see the clothes,” he reminisces. “And suddenly, there was a full door person with a list, and I was at an event. I saw some old friends from the last time I was there.”

While fans await new music, Sivan is also hinting at the possibility of another string of shows with Charli xcx. The pair co-headlined the SWEAT tour across North America in 2024, bringing their albums Something to Give Each Other and Brat to fans in a rave-inspired experience.

When asked who he might want to go on the road with next, he replies of his longtime friend and collaborator, “I think I can only do it with Charli. Maybe another one with Charli. I think it was just like having a friend out there, and I think she really kind of, like, brought out the best in me. So, yeah, I would love to do it again with her.”

He also stresses the importance of using his platform to support the most vulnerable in the community. Sivan has long used his voice and visibility to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, but he feels a particular responsibility to speak out against rising threats and discrimination. “Trans people are literally, like, under attack, especially in the US… we as a community just need to absolutely kind of link arm-in-arm around them and amplify their voices and just protect them.”

Alongside music, Sivan has been ‘serving’ as chief vibes officer for Smirnoff – and now’s he’s helping to kick off the next chapter of their partnership with a playful briefcase drop.

The initiative, taking place across LA on 2 October, will see fans piece together clues shared from Sivan and Smirnoff to find the briefcases – and, in the spirit of bringing people together, to find them they’ll need a clue and to claim the prize they’ll need their crew.

Inside, the potential winners will find a personalised video from Sivan and can claim their prize including a CVO-mandated weekend in Palm Springs.

The hitmaker says, “When I joined forces with Smirnoff last year it was to create special moments by getting people together. We’ve had such a fun (almost) year of doing just that, all around the world.

“This briefcase drop is a great opportunity for us to invite people in and connect with their friends, bringing them into this tongue-in-cheek world that we’ve created together – I’m excited for what’s to come!”