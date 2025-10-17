Tom Daley reacts to The Celebrity Traitors viral side-eye moment: ‘I don’t have a very good poker face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Daley‘s time on The Celebrity Traitors was short, but he definitely made a splash after going viral for his side-eye to Kate Garraway after she exaggerated the word “flabbergasted” in episode two.

The Olympic gold medallist was part of the star-studded game of deception, chosen by host Claudia Winkleman to be a faithful.

Sadly, Daley was murdered by his celebrity Traitors, Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and, of course, Alan Carr, in Wednesday night’s episode (15 October).

“It’s not that I hate it. I just thought, ‘If you’re a Faithful, why be so over the top?'” – Tom Daley on his side-eye to Kate Garraway in The Celebrity Traitors

During his time in the game of deception, there was one moment, apart from his hot and steamy shower scene, that sent viewers into hysterics, leaving fans “flabbergasted.”

“It’s not that I hate it. I just thought, ‘If you’re a Faithful, why be so over the top with your reactions?’ ‘Flabbergasted’ felt like such an exaggerated word to use in that moment,” he said exclusively to Attitude.

At Paloma Faith’s funeral, after being betrayed by her good friend, the chatty man himself, Garraway gasped, “That is flabbergasting,” as Paloma’s coffin was slammed shut.

“I didn’t realise my side-eye was that obvious!” – Daley on not having a very good poker-face

Daley called out her exaggeration to his fellow celebrities in and out of the round table: “Who uses that word?”

“Flabbergasted is like saying ‘whoopsie daisy,’ is it not?” he said to Carr.

In our interview, he added, “It’s like saying ‘whoopsie daisy’ or ‘discombobulated’. But I didn’t realise my side-eye was that obvious! Apparently, I don’t have a very good poker face.”

On other words that make him cringe, he said, “Moist makes everyone cringe a bit. But it wasn’t even the word itself, it was how and when she said it that made me react.”

He revealed he has spoken to the Good Morning Britain presenter since the moment took The Celebrity Traitors audience by storm.

“Yeah, we’ve got a WhatsApp group, so we’re in touch all the time. We’ve all been chatting and debriefing after each episode. It’s been fun,” he said.

“She kept wondering if the fart would make the cut” – Daley on Celia Imrie’s viral passing wind moment on the show

He revealed the group chat’s name. “It’s called ‘Traitors Aren’t Bad, They’re Just Misunderstood,'” adding that they recently discussed Celia Imrie’s hilarious passing-wind moment on the show.

“Everyone knew the Celia farting moment was coming this week. I had no idea because I wasn’t there, but she kept wondering if the fart would make the cut, and of course it did!”

Daley was an amazing Faithful; however, he proved that a gold medal was no match for a Traitor’s shield.

All previous episodes of The Celebrity Traitors, as well as the main show, are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.