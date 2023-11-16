‘BBC’s Survivor UK helped me become more accepting of my LGBTQ+ identity’

Survivor contestant Shai has opened up about how the BBC programme helped him become more accepting of his LGBTQ+ identity.

The revived series, hosted by Joel Dommett, is the ultimate test of both physical and mental endurance.

The 18 contestants were flown out to the Dominican Republic, with no contact with the outside world permitted.

Finance worker Shai is one of those hoping to be crowned Sole Survivor and take away the £100,000 prize through battling a series of challenges.

In a recent interview with Attitude, he delved into his time on the daring show, and how accepting an environment it was throughout.

Shai explained that he came out as LGBTQ+ “fairly recently”, having first opened up about his identity six years ago.

“For me, it was just a whole process of finding myself and then eventually being comfortable with it.

“On top of that, there are quite a few people on the show who identify as LGBTQ+, which was pretty amazing.”

He recalled everyone being “pretty open” and not facing any issues during his time on the show.

“It was pretty cool. [My sexuality] is not something which that 100% defines me, but it’s a part of me. I feel like everyone was accepting of it which was really nice.”

When asked whether he believed his time on intense programme helped him become more accepting of his identity, he said: “Yeah, you got a lot of downtime – obviously you’re on island – but you’re thinking about the whole game of it.

“You have time to think about like your own life and what you’ve come through. Part of that was thinking about when I came out, and being a lot more comfortable with it.

“My tribe mates were very open and very nice to me. Having those connections with people was very useful,” he shared

The 33-year-old is a self-professed Survivor superfan, and watched previous seasons of the show from across the US and Australia, and was desperate to have a go himself.

“I’ve been watching for like, 20 years. For me, it’s something I’ve watched for like nearly two thirds of my life.

“I was like, ‘if I get a chance to do it, I’m just gonna obviously do it!’”

He also touched on how he prepared for the show, including upping the physicality of his gym classes, as well as more mental tests.

“I started doing a lot more puzzle books and that sort of thing, to try to get into that problem-solving frame of mind,” he added.

Survivor continues on Saturday at 8pm on BBC One.