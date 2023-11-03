Submissions now open for BFI FLARE: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival 2024

The BFI FLARE: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival has put a call out for submissions for its 2024 edition.

The UK’s largest queer film event screens the best in contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema from across the globe, in addition to a rich selection of events and archive titles.

For more information on how to send your film to BFI FLARE, visit the landing page on the event’s official website here.

(Image: BFI /Millie Turner)

The festival will take place in March 2024, with exact dates to be announced.

The final deadline dates for receipt of online forms and film screeners are as follows:



UK and international short films (25 minutes or less) – Friday 15 December 2023, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

UK and international short films (26-50 minutes) – Friday 15 December 2023, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

UK and international feature-length films (more than 51 minutes) – Friday 15 December 2023, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

For any queries about film submissions please email BFIFlareSubmissions@bfi.org.uk.

Last year’s BFI FLARE took place at the BFI Southbank in London and digitally on BFI Player from 15 to 26 March 2023.



Films screened as part of the festival included Blue Jean and Horseplay.