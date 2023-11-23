‘Sweat and silhouettes in neon lights’: The return of East London queer club night Ziber, in 8 wild images

Grungy queer club night Ziber returned to East London last Friday night [17 November 2023]. Running from 10pm-4am, the party took place at at a secret location on Stoke Newington Road in Dalston.

DJs who performed on the night included Super Drama, Josh Quinton, Fannar Glotzer and Darren Black. Performers, meanwhile, included Matt Skully, Cake Boi, Dam Rebeltailors and Sister Punch, with images of the night captured by photographer Darren Black.

Ziber co-founder Eddie Plex told Attitude: “The idea was born as a reaction to the recent trend of clubbing inside huge, anonymous spaces to anonymous music.

“We felt the need to create a close-knit, delirious, hedonistic night where the music, aesthetic, subcultures and community go hand in hand – like the heyday of Blitz Club in London or Cocktail D’Amore in Berlin. Ziber’s [co-founder] Glotzer – also resident DJ at the party – often calls it ‘a queer boudoir on steroids’.”

“No other queer parties are regularly offering this music imprint in London at the moment”

Plex furthermore continued: “We’ve heard people describe Ziber as ‘magical’ and ‘electric’. Balmy sweat scent and silhouettes in neon lights, in between a leather fetish bar, a derelict club, a candy shop and a house party.

“The sound of Ziber revolves around pan-european genres like italo, EBM, sexy disco, hi-nrg and industrial. No other queer parties are regularly offering this music imprint in London at the moment.

Of the future of the club night, Plex said: “Right now, tickets are limited to 150-180 people per event. This creates an atmosphere that is impossible to replicate in larger venues, so our idea of expansion revolves around frequency and location rather than size.

“Our sonic sound-print is extremely recognisable, so we see Ziber inhabiting spaces all over Europe as well as our DJs taking over existing internet platforms, radios, etc. Would love to do an abroad Ziber in a castle!”

(Images: Darren Black/@darren_black)

