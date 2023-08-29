Romy at All Points East review: Euphoric set proves there’s so much more fun still to come

With fans of Tumblr-era defining group The XX still holding on to a deep love of Romy Madley-Croft’s silky-smooth vocals, the singer may have felt she had quite a lot to answer for as she graced the Cupra North Arena of All Points East on a hazy end of summer Bank Holiday. This was one of the first real chances a spirited London crowd were given to sample her sparkling dance delights – but Romy soon proved why she’s an absolutely master of her craft.

Complete with bold popping text on the backdrop, fans were immediately offered a glimpse into her nostalgic mind, just as Sonique’s ‘It Feels So Good’ kicked in. Helped along by a very energetic audience, there was no hesitancy in turning things up to 10.

What followed was a cleverly crafted set full of colour and joy. Romy instantly excelled in showing off her effortless DJ skills at full throttle for the first half, which were subsequently devoured.

It comes just weeks before her debut solo album Mid Air finally drops next month, described as “a coming-out album in a way”. While Romy has been open for years about her sexuality, it’s said the record will be “a celebration, sanctuary and salvation on the dance floor. It’s an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection.”

The dance tent was full of love (Image: Sharon Lopez)

This couldn’t have been better demonstrated than through this intoxicating set on a balmy Monday evening. The likes of Kylie’s ‘Padam, Padam’, on the billing proved no surprise to anyone. Midway through her sped up mix of summer 2023’s indisputable gay anthem, a group of gender diverse dancers joined the growing party on stage.

The crowd cheered through ponytail whips, intricate moves and a thumping bass, which only revved up the gorgeous intimacy of the set. Romy herself is bisexual and was able to pay clear homage to the queer community who’ve loved her for years through this accepting East London audience.

A buzzy mix of Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ dance floor bop ‘This Is What You Came For’ proved another highlight among the carefully selection of trance classics, 2010s hits and recent bangers. The glorious unpredictably of the slot remained as she switched things up midway through, ready to demonstrate the incredible vocals we know her for best.

Her soft sound shone through in ‘Lifetime’, her debut solo number, giving a performance full of hope. This followed with spring release ‘Enjoy Your Life’, co-produced by Fred Again, someone who Romy has teamed up with in a big way for her Mid Air, it offers up a simple but poignant hook (“my mother said to me, enjoy your life…”).

New tracks ‘The Sea’ and ‘She’s on My Mind’ confirmed the vibrant bangers she’s becoming increasingly known for will only continue on the upcoming record. It was impossible for the crowd not to dance their way through it all. A beautifully stripped back version of ‘Lights Out’ came next – another Fred Again collaboration – perfectly transitioned into Alice Deejay’s timeless trance track ‘Better Off Alone’, much to the thrill of the crowd.

The positivity of the set ended defiantly with ‘Strong’ (another project with her new favourite collaborator), culminating in her walking off stage full of triumph. It’s clear Romy is going to be setting the agenda for a while to come yet, and we can’t wait for more.