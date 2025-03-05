Loren Kramar announces EP of Lana Del Rey covers

Up and coming American singer songwriter Loren Kramar is about to delight sad girls and gays everywhere with the release of a new EP comprised solely of Lana Del Rey covers.

Living Legend will be released on 28 March, with the first track released today, a cover of Lana’s 2019 single ‘Hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it’. As a reimagining of one of Del Rey’s classic ballads, it remains largely faithful to the original.

Kramar, who hails from Los Angeles, is tipped for big things this year as two of his songs will feature in the upcoming queer romance film On Swift Horses starring Jacob Elordi. One of the songs will even soundtrack Elordi’s highly anticipated gay sex scene with Diego Calva.

The artist is also due to be supporting Father John Misty on tour in the UK later this year.

Also included on the EP are covers of other Del Rey fan favourites, including ‘Ride’, the lead single from the deluxe edition of the star’s debut album Born To Die: Paradise Edition. Rounding off the tracklisting are covers of ‘Living Legend’ and ‘Beautiful’ from Blue Banisters, and ‘Heroin’ from Lust For Life.

“I was a girly boy,” says Kramar. “Called prissy-pansy-fairy-fruity. Those were intended as insults, something to do with femininity and a failure of manhood. I sing Lana’s words as she wrote them: hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have.”

“It’s a gesture that feels elegant and triumphant that says: yes, I’m a faggot,” Kramar went on. “What was used to humiliate me has become self-possession. I am who I am and I, too, have lived this script of anguish and faith.”

The singer worked with a number of collaborators on the project, including Daniel Aged, who is best known for his work with Frank Ocean and FKA Twigs. Also involved are Vampire Weekend collaborator Sam Gendel, and Benny Bock, who has previously worked with The Weeknd.

The Living Legend EP will be Kramar’s first release since his debut album Glovemaker which came out in 2024.