Munroe Bergdorf’s Transitional book review: Profoundly articulate



As you start reading Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition, the debut memoir and thought piece from the talented and outspoken activist, writer, model and former Attitude cover star Munroe Bergdorf, it might come as little surprise that every word of this honest and enriching book feels very carefully chosen.

Then, as she settles into her story, you come to realise the extraordinary intelligence, insight and power of this tenacious woman.



She writes unflinchingly about growing up different; a childhood spent trying to conceal the innate femininity that would distress family members, and the ostracisation she experienced at school.

Munroe Bergdorf, who has appeared on the cover of Attitude multiple times, at last week’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event in London (Image: Kit Oakes)

She reflects on studying at Brighton University, a time plagued by anorexia, bad choices, abusive relationships and getting to grips with who she truly is.

Then, not long after moving to London to pursue a career as a DJ, she meets the man who would stalk and rape her.

She also writes about the trans women who would guide and inspire her, discusses race and systemic racism, gender, fashion, the media, change-making and choosing to live with authenticity.

Profoundly articulate. Entirely wise. Beautifully real.

Munroe Bergdorf’s Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition is on shelves and available to order online through Bloomsbury Tonic.