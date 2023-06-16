Leigh-Anne Pinnock drops debut solo single Don’t Say Love – and it’s a banger

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has released her first single since girl group Little Mix went on hiatus last year.

She first dropped a teaser on Instagram last week. A short video was accompanied by the caption: “#leighanneiscoming”.

Having been released at midnight on Friday (16 June), the singer, 31, has now become the first of the beloved pop trio to put out a solo track.

Called ‘Don’t Say Love’, the pop anthem is full of beach club party vibes, and bound to have you dancing all summer.

“None of this feels real, but it f***ing is” – Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The track opens with thumping beats, which give off an uber cool garage vibe. It’s the perfect backdrop to her powerful lyrics.

Leigh-Anne’s dreamy vocals ooze into a memorable chorus. “Don’t say love if that’s not what you’re chasing… I just need something that’s real,” she sings.

Leigh-Anne, who recently married footballer Andre Gray, hosted gave close friends and family a first listen of her single last night (17 June).

Among those present were bandmate Jade Thirlwall, who Leigh-Anne shouted out in an emotional speech.

After taking to the stage, Leigh-Anne said: “Jade, this girl, shows up for me, every single freaking time.”

She went on to describe feeling as if she was “floating”, and noted: “None of this feels real, but it f***ing is.”

The pop star quickly became emotional, adding: “It was a matter of time before I started crying.”

Along with the single release, fans have also been treated to the song’s official music video, just in time for the weekend.

It features swish choreography, incredible looks and, of course, top class vocals.

Leigh-Anne’s manager, Ed Millett told Music Week in May: “The music is absolutely sensational, and she is a dream to work with.

“She’s incredibly ambitious and what’s been exciting about this process is it’s not her carrying on doing Little Mix pop tunes as a solo artist; this is the birth of a new global artist.”