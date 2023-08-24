Joe Lycett’s Late Night Lycett to return for ‘bigger and wilder’ second series

Joe Lycett’s Friday evening show Late Night Lycett has been commissioned for a second series, it has been confirmed today (24 August).

The bonkers live programme first started as a one-off special for Pride before being given a full series which aired earlier this year.

Late Night Lycett was filmed in Birmingham – Lycett’s home city – and also provided jobs to local people wanting to get into creative industries.

Now, it’s been revealed he’ll be back for more Friday night chaos in the coming months.

Lycett said: “The first series of Late Night Lycett was the most fun I’ve ever had making TV.

“From Paul Chuckle destroying my local corner shop to Katherine Ryan being trapped on a floating barge, the whole thing feels like a crazed fever dream.

Joe Lycett, Joel Dommett, Munroe Bergdorf, Dame Joan Collins, Gemma Collins (Image: Channel 4)

Teasing future episodes, he said: “I can’t wait to go bigger and wilder in series two.”

Phil Harris, head of entertainment commissioning at Channel 4, said: “The first series of Late Night Lycett was a blast of classic Channel 4 anarchy while also breaking new ground in live comedy entertainment.

“We are so proud of this show, and we can’t wait to create more Friday night chaos.”

Fellow Channel 4 executive Tom Beck added: “Joe is a phenomenal talent and a brilliant, bonkers human being – and Late Night Lycett is the perfect reflection of his personality.

“The first series overflowed with creative joy, balanced with real heart; it was also really bloody funny. I can’t wait to bring it back.”

Very happy to announce @Channel4 have commissioned a second series of Late Night Lycett, my live tv show from Brum that we premiered this spring. I begged them to move it to London (Birmingham is SO grey and DULL) but they insisted it ticks a load of ‘regional boxes’ and will… — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 24, 2023

Series one featured a huge slew of fantastic guests including Dame Joan Collins, Rob Delaney, Richard E Grant, Judi Love, Munroe Bergdof, and more.

This comes after it was previously confirmed a Late Night Lycett Christmas Special would be on the cards for later this year.

The comedian and TV star followed up the news by tweeting: “Very happy to announce @Channel4 have commissioned a second series of Late Night Lycett, my live tv show from Brum that we premiered this spring.

“I begged them to move it to London (Birmingham is SO grey and DULL) but they insisted it ticks a load of ‘regional boxes’ and will give them ‘a leg to stand on if a drunk culture sec writes a think piece about us being London-centric.’

He teased to followers when the full-length series will be back on-screen, adding: “We’ll be back with a Christmas special and then a bunch of Fridays in 2024 where you can see me clutch a televisual tight-rope and inevitably say something that gets me cancelled for good. Telly gold!”