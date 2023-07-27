Kylie strongly hints at Las Vegas residency in cryptic update: ‘I like Vegas, just saying!’

Kylie Minogue has dropped strong hints to fans she is about to confirm a residency in Las Vegas in a series of cryptic videos.

Since the incredible success of latest single ‘Padam Padam’, which dropped earlier this summer, Kylie fans have been on a pretty massive hype.

So it’s hardly surprising the Aussie pop princess felt it was time to get supporters excited for a whole new reason.

A new post has left followers convinced this is her way of sharing that she’s about to embark on a Vegas residency.

“Kylie, any plans for a US tour or a Vegas residency?”

The first clip in a montage starts off with Bravo’s Andy Cohen ask her: “Kylie, any plans for a US tour or a Vegas residency?”

“Very possibly,” she said in response.

Kylie is so back, and we are LOVING it (Image: Provided)

“There is a song on my album called ‘Vegas High’,” she adds in another clip featuring Kelly Clarkson.

She goes on in the montage to tell the TV star and singer: “I like Vegas, just saying!”

Throughout the post, screen grabs of stories and tweets suggested Kylie will be appearing in Vegas pop up.

One fan commented on Instagram: “Take my coin, kidney whatever,” with another adding: “PASSPORT AT THE READY.”

However, others expressed concerns this could get in the way of a European tour.

One wrote: “Please don’t ditch a European tour to cater to the Americans.” Someone else echoed: “Now ok tell us about the European Tension tour.”

Last month, Kylie finally made it back into the top 10 of the Official Charts with her glorious new single. This was her first since 2011.

It was the first song to be put out from her upcoming 11-track record Tension. This will be released on 22 September.

It’s clearly going to be a busy rest of 2023 for Kylie. Either way, we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next…