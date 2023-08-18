Check out Jake DuPree’s sexy burlesque-themed Attitude Active shoot

Life is a cabaret for burlesque dancer and model Jake DuPree, who joined Attitude for the Active feature in the latest issue, out now.

Taking place at London’s iconic venue, The Windmill Soho, Jake gave us a taste of what they can do on stage in full regalia courtesy of Honey Birdette.

The non-binary performer also discussed with Attitude the backlash to a photoshoot they did which was shared by the Australian lingerie brand. They also touched on how they got into burlesque and working with legends of the industry.

“My first big burlesque moment was with Dita Von Teese,” revealed Jake. “I auditioned for her show in LA. She asked me to do her martini glass act.

“She taught me that routine, which she’s been doing for a very long time. It was really cool because that number in particular made me want to get into burlesque in the first place. For that to be my jumping-off point was nuts.”

They described the experience of working with Von Teese as “surreal.” Aware of the age-old adage that you shouldn’t work with your idols, Jake said the experience was nothing short of “amazing.”

They continued: “Getting to be in the rehearsal room, just the two of us, I had to mentally prep myself every time and say, ‘Just be cool.’ I would leave and cry in my car, I couldn’t believe that that had happened.

“I had gone through this really dark time and to come out and into that — it was truly validating.”

As well as The Windmill Soho Jake also recounted some other locations where they’ve had the opportunity to show off their talents.

“Performing at the Louvre. I got to come down on the crane that lowers artwork into the museum. There’s never been a person lowered into the museum like that. It was surreal because it was a private birthday party for a billionaire’s wife.

“There were recognisable faces like Brooke Shields, Neil Patrick Harris, and his husband. I felt like Satine in Moulin Rouge, it was amazing. I will go to my grave thinking about that night.

“One of the biggest moments in my life was getting to perform with Crazy Horse in Paris, too. They’re the epitome of glamour and the height of beauty, elegance, sophistication, and sexiness within the cabaret and burlesque world.”

Read the full feature in Attitude issue 354, which is out now.

Words Alastair James Photography Francisco Gomez de Villaboa Lighting Dan and Windmill Creative Director Jari Laakso Special thanks to Jessie Parsons, Head of Events and partnerships at Cream Group Location The Windmill Soho