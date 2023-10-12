Jacob Lusk gives inspiring speech as he accepts Breakthrough Award: ‘The world needs you’

Jacob Lusk has given an inspiring speech as he accepted the Breakthrough Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The Gabriels frontman received his award from Strictly Come Dancing stars Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Taking to the stage at the Camden Roundhouse Jacob said he was “very nervous” and had felt for a while like it wasn’t something he deserved.

“I often thought about how many places I’ve been in where I was scared or afraid or didn’t think I deserved to be there.”

He recalled being on tour with Harry Styles and befriending a fan and wondering what this fan saw in him.

“I realised that that chubby little white kid hadn’t seen anybody that looked like them in the main spotlight. And I remember being the chubby little kid that I was and I didn’t see anybody that looked like me, see anybody that acted like me on TV, didn’t hear anybody even singing like me.”

“The world needs you, I need you, and we need each other” – Jacob Lusk

But, Jacob told a captivated audience, he realised “that my presence was necessary.”

Continuing he said, “I realised that little gay boys and little queer young people get to dream too. They get to dream of marriage, they get to dream of kids. They get to dream of living in a world where they don’t have to worry about somebody f***ing with them because of who they are.”

He also reminded everyone that “who you are is necessary,” as are everyone’s dreams and lives.

Jacob then brought his speech to a fantastic close telling the audience: “You’re necessary, and I thank you for this award and I thank you for being who you are every day, baby. The world needs you, I need you, and we need each other.”

Jacob Lusk joined Elton John at Glastonbury earlier this year, with the pair teaming up for a rendition of ‘Are You Ready For Love’ on the iconic Pyramid Stage. Elton had previously called Gabriels’ track ‘Love & Hate In A Different Time’ “one of the most seminal records” he’d heard in years.

Dylan Mulvaney on the Attitude Awards issue (Image: Julia Johnson/Attitude)

The Attitude Awards issue is out now.