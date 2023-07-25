Netflix drops new Heartstopper season two trailer

Excitement for the second season of Heartstopper has been amped up with the release of the season’s latest trailer.

The second season of the hit YA series is set to land on Netflix on 3 August – just over a week away!

As we’d expect, the show is maintaining its characteristic approach to life with love and friendship.

Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) enjoy their new status’ as boyfriends, although Nick is visibly worried about coming out. As hinted by the cast, season two will be more mature and we see glimpses of that.

“I can protect him” and “everything’s going to be perfect,” Charlie can be heard telling someone.

Will Gao and Yasmin Finney as Tao Xu and Elle Argent in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (Will Gao) dance around each other adorably while Tara and Kizzy also come up against obstacles.

Paris will also provide the backdrop for most of the series as many of the scenes that feature in the trailer are taken from the characters’ school trip.

The trailer also offers glimpses at other returning characters including Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, and Sebastian Croft as Ben.

Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell as Tara Jones and Darcy Olsson in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

Season two will also see the introduction of Nick’s older brother, David (Jack Barton) as well as Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan), James McEwan (Bradley Riches), and Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani)

Heartstopper season two is streaming from 3 August.