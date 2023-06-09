Gottmik and Gigi Gorgeous respond to LGBTQ representation on And Just Like That

Gottmik and Gigi Gorgeous have responded to the representation of a non-binary character’s relationship with their parents on And Just Like That…

In season one of the Sarah Jessica-Parker-starring show, Charlotte’s child Rock begins questioning their gender identity.

Discussing the storyline in a video interview, The T Guide authors – who appear on Attitude’s digital cover for Pride – were prompted to reflect on their relationships with their own parents.

“I was like, woah, I ever saw that side of it” – Gottmik

Gottmik said: “Charlotte’s kid changed their name at school without telling them [Charlotte and her husband]. And all the moms and the school started calling them a different name before the parents.”

Gottmik wears shirt and trousers by STRIKE OIL and boots by Dr.Martens (Image: Leigh Keily)

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star continued: “I was like, woah: ‘I never saw that side of it.’ If you asked me right now, I’d be like, oh my god, what are you talking about. Of course let kids change their names and express themselves.’ That’s my stance.

“But sometimes I have to step back and be like, when I came out, my parents had a really hard time with it. Instead of stepping back and being like ‘OK, that’s their side of this, it’s a transition for everyone, they don’t know what this is or how to deal with it. I was just, get into it or get lost. And Just Like That… made me step back and realise, there is another perspective.”

Gigi wears bodysuit and gloves by UBS Gold and face mask by Lance Victor Moore (Image: Leigh Keily)

The conversation then prompted Gigi to reflect on her relationships with her father and late mother. “My mother passed away when I was 19,” she said. “Right after that I transitioned. But with my dad it was such an uphill battle. Because I was like, I’m going to do this, and you’re going to be in my life or you’re not. It really took years for me to learn that it is a transition for everyone, and we’re never done transitioning.”

The T Guide by Gigi Gorgeous, Gottmik and Swan Huntley is out now. Season two of And Just Like That… starts on 22 June.