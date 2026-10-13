RuPaul’s Drag Race star Lucian Piane dies aged 46

RuPaul’s Drag Race composer and guest judge Lucian Piane has died aged 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his death yesterday (12 October). According to TMZ, Piane was struck by a car in Glendale, California, and died at the scene.

Emergency crews from the Glendale Fire Department attempted to save him, but he could not be resuscitated, the outlet reported. Piane reportedly had no identification on him when he was found, only a citation, and was identified later.

Who was Lucian Piane?

Piane became a familiar face to viewers of RuPaul’s Drag Race during the show’s early years. He appeared as a guest judge alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

He was involved in the programme from its first season in 2009 and appeared across multiple seasons before his last appearances in season eight. He also featured in three episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

His collaborations with RuPaul extended beyond television. Piane worked on the albums Champion, Glamazon and Born Naked, and contributed to tracks including ‘Cover Girl’, ‘Sissy That Walk’ and ‘Jealous of My Boogie’.

A court appearance had been scheduled for Monday, the day he died

Away from Drag Race, Piane worked on the soundtrack for the 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray.

TMZ reported that Piane had been taken into police custody on Saturday (10 October) on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The following day, he reportedly received a second citation relating to an alleged assault on an officer or emergency personnel.

A court appearance had been scheduled for Monday, the day he died.