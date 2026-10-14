Ian McKellen and Roger Allam fall in love in trailer for Frank and Percy

Ian McKellen and Roger Allam explore the possibility of finding love later in life in the new trailer for Frank and Percy, which had its world premiere at the 70th BFI London Film Festival yesterday (13 October).

The film, directed by Sean Mathias, will receive a further screening at the festival on Saturday (17 October) before arriving in UK cinemas early next year.

Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Martin Sherman (Mrs Henderson Presents, Bent) from Ben Weatherill’s hit play, Frank and Percy sees McKellen and Allam reprise their roles in a big-screen adaptation of the production.

What is Frank and Percy about?

The story follows Frank (Allam), a charming widower, and Percy (McKellen), a flamboyant bachelor, who meet while walking their dogs on Hampstead Heath. What begins as casual conversation about London life gradually develops into an unexpected friendship – and eventually, a romance.

Heartfelt and brimming with comedy, the film depicts Frank and Percy’s meeting and courtship through the radical lens of putting older characters at the centre of the storyline. Their gentle love story unfolds as each navigates their own personal challenges, including Frank attempting to also understand his own identity. As Belinda (a brilliant Joanna Lumley) exclaims to him: “How lucky you are to have a broken heart at 77!”

As their connection deepens, the pair must decide whether they are ready to take a chance on love, with the film exploring companionship, vulnerability and the courage to embrace new beginnings at any age.

Who is in the cast of Frank and Percy?

The film also boasts an all-star supporting cast, including Stephen Fry, Jessica Gunning, Derek Jacobi, Siân Phillips, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Hugh Skinner and Rob Brydon.

Mathias, whose previous work includes The Lost Language of Cranes and Bent, directs the adaptation, with the production aiming to capture the intimacy of the original stage play through a cinematic approach to storytelling.

Frank and Percy is co-produced and financed by John Gore Studios and BK Studios, with Icon Film Distribution presenting the film in UK cinemas.