Eurovision 2023: BBC actually launches 24-hour channel and it’s exactly what we needed

The BBC has really got stuck into making Eurovision front and centre, despite battling closely coinciding with the Coronation weekend.

To show their commitment to the Song Contest, which takes place in Liverpool next week, the broadcaster has even launched a new channel.

Fans can get a non-stop Eurovision fix by tuning into 24-hour programme Get Your Eurovision On! available on BBC iPlayer.

It might have also put together our new favourite duo too.

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy and Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills will be providing commentary amid the build-up

Yes, that is a Sam Ryder doll (Image: BBC)

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, or dipping your toe in for the first time, you’re bound to enjoy something in the mix.

The stars delve into the archives to look at some of the biggest Eurovision moments of the past 20 years and beyond.

They’ll be looking at the most iconic performances, incredible staging, memorable moments, and costumes.

Of course, there’s plenty of other programming going on this month too.

The two Semi-Final shows will be held and broadcast on the BBC on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May. The Grand Final will then take place on Saturday 13 May.

For the first time, both Semi-Finals will also be given slots on BBC One. Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, and Hannah Waddingham will be on hosting duties.

For the Grand Final, the trio will also be joined by Eurovision royalty, Graham Norton.

He will also be providing commentary on BBC One and BBC iPlayer alongside comedian Mel Giedroyc.

The BBC has said: “All three live shows will deliver emotive, exciting, and unforgettable moments that underline this year’s contest slogan; United by Music.”