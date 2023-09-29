Drag Race UK: Fans react as the series returns

It’s official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has returned to our screens and we could be in for a good one!

Series five of Drag Race‘s UK edition aired on Thursday (28 September) and saw 10 new queens enter the werkroom with the hopes of being crowned the UK’s next drag superstar.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

RuPaul wasted no time in announcing that the first max-challenge would be a ball, using the arrival queens’ looks, which were being judged as they entered.

The second look was a club look performed on the runway at Club Tickety-Boo in front of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Alan Carr. Also, a number of Drag Race icons including Jimbo, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Pangina Heals, gave their verdicts.

The third and final category was Fierce Impressions Eleganza Extraganza,’ which saw the queens parade their look for the judges, as well as guest judge Kristen McMenamy.

Ultimately, Mama Ru announced that no one would be sent home.

Judging from social media, the episode went down a storm with fans.

One fan said the first episode was “brilliant,” with a “super strong” cast. They added: “I’m clocked in!”

I think #DragRaceUK episode 1 was brilliant. The cast are super strong, I am loving how many queens there are from the North East. I looooved Ginger’s 60s dress she made herself and Michael Marouli is one of the best narrators we’ve ever had. I’m clocked in! 🥰 — C. (@cstsher) September 28, 2023

During one moment during the second look part of the main challenge, DeDeLicious’ wig slipped off. Deciding to run with it – much to everyone’s shock – she snatched it off completely and continued to perform. What entertained one viewer was seeing Cara Melle dance with the discarded wig.

not cara dancing with dede’s wig that fell off 💀💀💀💀💀 #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/rsrRTNCjD6 — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) September 28, 2023

Speaking of Cara Melle, she earned many new fans from the Drag Race UK premiere. One person posted on X: “when i tell you i GASPED” alongside a clip of Cara’s entrance.

Another person posted a clip of Cara Melle performing and added: “BITCHHHH YOU CAN’T NOT SAY MOTHER I MEAN LOOK AT THIS BITCH”

‘Oh Pangina, I’ll give you something to cry about’ BITCHHHH YOU CAN’T NOT SAY MOTHER I MEAN LOOK AT THIS BITCH 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/x6gVGeOrn5 — DragZilla (@drag_zilla) September 28, 2023

Another Drag Race UK fan wrote they “WILL BE obsessed with her from now on !!!”

yes i AM and WILL BE obsessed with her from now on !!! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/cHNhltFmze — That’s So Jordan (@So_Jordaan) September 29, 2023

Another person wrote: “From the promo and entrance.. Cara Melle remains my winner !”

From the promo and entrance.. Cara Melle remains my winner ! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/m8RIyR9VVu — cameron (@camruined) September 28, 2023

Someone else praised Drag Race UK guest judge Kristen McMenamy for being shady to Ru on the mainstage.

Sorry, but this is the most iconic thing a guest has ever said to Ru #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/61BqVC2E0e — Sam Cleal (@sam_cleal) September 28, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5 airs to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 9pm. The After Shave with Danny Beard airs after each episode at 10:15pm.