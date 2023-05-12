Eurovision 2023: Belgium’s Gustaph shares the ‘powerful’ moment from Semi-Final 2

Belgium’s Eurovision 2023 entry, Gustaph, has shared what was going through his head as he waited to see if he had qualified for the Grand Final.

Gustaph took part in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday (11 May) with the Grand Final taking place on Saturday (13 May)

Speaking to press afterward, Gustaph revealed being onstage at Eurovision was a “mind F”.

He also shared how he felt as the results were called out and it’s so relatable as a queer person.

“I’m going to be very honest, [I was] a little bit scared when we were waiting for the results. Because there was the little boy inside, I was like, ‘they will not accept this.’

“I think every queer person has this little boy inside, or girl, or whatever it can be inside of them. And it just felt like a really touching thing, because it really felt like a clear message that was about positivity, inclusivity, and just joy was embraced by Europe.”

He also said this was “powerful,” not just for him but “every queer person out there.”

Gustaph closed: “That’s truly something that really touched my heart.”

Speaking to Attitude recently Gustaph described his song, ‘Because Of You,’ as a queer anthem inspired by acceptance and chosen family.

“The vision of Because Of You, is the chosen family. I get to take them on stage with me because my three best friends are on stage performing with me. I’ve been performing with these people for over 20 years.

“They are my family in that sense, and my husband is right next to me by the stage. All the visuals, he directed all those, and my music video as well.”

Gustaph performs ‘Because Of You’ at the Semi-Final 2 (Image: BBC)

Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia, and Slovenia made it through to the Grand Final.

They join the ‘Big Five’ (United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy) as well as Ukraine.

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia, and Norway qualified on Tuesday’s (9 May) Semi-Final 1.