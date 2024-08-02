Cher announces career-spanning compilation album Forever – including super rare songs

Cher has announced her latest album – a special collection of 21 remastered versions of her songs, personally curated by the legend herself.

The release will chart the ‘Believe’ singer‘s seven decades in music, from all-conquering hit singles to hidden gems from her discography.

Forever is out on 20 September 2024.

The special double vinyl package will be printed on silver foil board with translucent vinyl. A one CD configuration will also be available. It will be the star’s first compilation album in over 20 years.

The Forever Fan Edition digital release, available on all streaming outlets on the same date, adds 19 additional tunes ranging from early Cher hits like ‘The Beat Goes On’ and ‘I Got You Babe’ to additional hits from her 80s era to a live recording of ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ which opened her Farewell Tour.

Forever tracklist



‘Believe’

‘If I Could Turn Back Time’

‘Walking In Memphis’

‘Song For The Lonely’

‘Strong Enough’

‘The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)’

‘SOS’

‘I Found Someone’

‘Save Up All Your Tears’

‘One By One

‘After All (Love Theme From Chances Are)’

‘Heart Of Stone’

‘The Way Of Love’

‘I Hope You Find It’

‘Take Me Home’

‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’

‘Woman’s World’

‘Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves’

‘Dark Lady’

‘You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Me’

‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’



Forever Fan Edition (Digital Release)



‘A Woman’s Story’

‘Love And Understanding’

‘All Or Nothing’

‘Different Kind Of Love Song’

‘Just Like Jesse James’

‘We All Sleep Alone’

‘The Music’s No Good Without You’

‘Dov’e L’Amore’

‘Still’

‘Welcome To Burlesque’

‘One Of Us’

‘I’d Rather Believe In You’

‘Move Me (Cher & Gregg Allman)’

‘I Paralyze’

‘The Beat Goes On’

‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’

‘Baby Don’t Go’

‘I Got You Babe’

‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Live from The Farewell Tour)’

Cher fans will have the chance to enjoy the full-length version of the classic ‘Take Me Home’, as well as her other favourites like ‘Welcome To Burlesque’.

There are also fan-requested songs like ‘A Woman’s Story’ – remastered and available on digital for the first time today – after only being previously released on a 45” single in 1974. Other rarities include ‘Still’ from her highly collectable self-released album Not.com.mercial from 2000.

Pre-orders are available now at Cher.lnk.to/forever.

In other Cher news, the pop icon’s autobiography, CHER: The Memoir, Part One, is on sale from 19 November 2024.