Brighton Pride 2024: Pride Village Party tickets available now

Tickets have gone on sale for the Brighton Pride 2024 Pride Village Party, held in the city’s famous Kemptown area on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Taking over the queer heart of St James’s Street and Marine Parade, last year’s weekend-long street party featured a massive 30 different areas to party, eat or chill at during Brighton Pride.

Located in the heart of Brighton by the iconic Palace Pier and Old Steine Gardens, the Pride Village Party offers a secondary space to celebrate outside of the main event at FABULOSO in the Park.

The Pride Village Party is back – 3rd & 4th August 2024.



Located in Brighton’s famous Kemptown, businesses across St James’s St and Marine Parade come together to celebrate Pride with entertainment zones, bars, live performances and cabaret, DJs, drag artists, singers,… pic.twitter.com/0dR2D7Ao60 — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) May 9, 2024

The annual Pride Village Party unites establishments along St James’s St and Marine Parade for Pride festivities, aiming to generate additional funds for the Brighton Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund. It features various entertainment zones, bars, live performances, cabaret shows, DJs, drag acts, singers, and musicians, creating an unforgettable weekend dedicated to fundraising celebrations.

Brighton Pride street party tickets

Super early bird tickets from £15 per day + booking free are available right now from the event’s official website, guaranteeing the lowest official price. Grab yours now before the price increases!

Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO tickets also available now

Meanwhile, tickets are also available for FABULOSO, Brighton Pride’s main event in Preston Park. The two-day extravanganza is set to feature over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across 12 different entertainment areas. There will even be a sober dance tent, run by the city’s Sober Bright’huns.

The lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 so far (Image: Provided)

And on the main stage, Girls Aloud and Mika will be leading the lineup for this year’s FABULOSO in the Park fundraiser. Joining the Brighton Pride lineup will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle.

In anticipation of what promises to be the campest weekend of the year, we’ve put together a few wishlists of the tracks we’re hoping to see on the Brighton Pride main stage this year. Check out our picks of S Club, Mika, and Girls Aloud tracks.