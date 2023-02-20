Assertive and colourful, Severus Heyn’s illustrations combine erotica with pop art to explore themes around taboos, intimacy, conformity and the expectations placed on us all.

The artist extraordinaire – who also performs at his alter-ego, drag king Franz Genau – is originally from Germany and has lived in London, The Netherlands and Australia before settling in Liverpool.

As such, the Northern UK city will soon play home to Sev’s first solo exhibition, Consuming Me.

(image: Severus Heyn)

“His first exhibition focuses on what it means to consume and to be consumed,” says curator Laura McCann. “I know that sounds heavy going but actually the images are so glossy, it’s more like viewing social comment through a graphic novel storyboard or a movie poster.”

“Sev’s art is bold, bright and unapologetically queer,” continues McCann. “It combines erotica with pop art to explore themes around taboos, intimacy, conformity and the expectations placed on us all.”

Consuming Me runs at Liverpool Arts Bar on Hope Street from 24-26 Feb 2023.

1 Big Lies

(image: Severus Heyn)

2 Sweet Farewell

(image: Severus Heyn)

3 MaleDrag

(image: Severus Heyn)

4 FoodPorn – Snack For Two

(image: Severus Heyn)

5 Pillow Queen

(image: Severus Heyn)

6 FoodPorn – Berlin Hotdog

(image: Severus Heyn)

7 Groove

(image: Severus Heyn)

8 Protect The Filth

(image: Severus Heyn)

9 Thirst

(image: Severus Heyn)

For more information about Sev, head to @queerartisan.