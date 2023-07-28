Bebe Rexha on new single One in a Million and her sexuality: ‘I fall in love with energy’

Bebe Rexha is soon to be getting us back on the dance floor to see out the summer with latest David Guetta collab, ‘One in a Million’

Earlier this year, Bebe landed her first UK Official Number 1 single with Guetta too, titled ‘I’m Good (Blue)’.

The America singer also released her self-titled third album Bebe back in April, and is having a pretty busy year so far.

She’ll perform at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on tonight (July 28) with an afterparty at London’s Heaven nightclub.

We caught up with Bebe where she discussed her latest track, her sexuality, and what’s next this summer.

Bebe is touring across Europe this summer, with festival appearances everywhere from Cologne, Amsterdam, and more.

“I fall in love with a person, I fall in love with energy and vibes”

But it’s London she’s super excited about, telling us of why she’s chosen Heaven: “Its iconic!

“Actually one of my closest friends just performed there. It’s a really cool venue.”

Bebe addressed her sexuality, back in 2021, where she said: “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them,” she shared. “Even though people would be living for it – no!”

She performs in London tonight, July 28 (Image: Warner)

Asked whether this still stands and how she feels about her sexuality in 2023, she noted: “I fall in love with a person, I fall in love with energy and vibes.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re found or what your sexuality is… I just fall in love with whoever makes me happy and how I feel and who I feel connected too,” Bebe added.

Her queer fans are, of course, super important to her, having been hyping her up on social media and elsewhere for years.

“The fans love it, its definitely a different side of me”

She explains exactly why she really values the queer community, adding: “I love the culture and they’re always supporting me!”

The new single ‘One in a Million’ is set to be full of heart from Bebe, and all about her finding love with herself. Fans can enjoy it from next Friday (August 4).

“It’s about finding that one person that I can rely on all the time you know what I mean?

“Right now in my life it’s a true reflection of myself and finding myself and working on myself. I just love the energy on it,” Bebe added, before confirming a fourth album is definitely on the way.

Ahead of what fans can expect from her show tonight, and others to follow, Bebe smiled over just how much gig-goers are enjoying her setlist.

“The fans love it. It’s definitely a different side of me that’s creating this awesome fun show that brings people into this world.

“They love the show, the reaction I’ve been getting so far, combining the old stuff with the new album, it’s been great,” she told us.

The last remaining tickets for Bebe Rexha’s London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire show are available now at LiveNation.co.uk.